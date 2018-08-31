Canadian dunking sensation visiting UK this weekend. And she’s a top-five prospect.

It could be an important recruiting weekend for Kentucky and Matthew Mitchell, who are getting an official visit from a forward ranked No. 4 in the nation and who has become a dunking sensation.
Laeticia Amihere, a 6-foot-3 forward from Milton, Ontario, Canada, is ranked fourth nationally and second at her position in the 2019 class by ESPN.
The King’s Way Christian High School star was called “explosively athletic” with “pogo-stick hops” with the ability to defend any position on the floor in ESPN evaluations from spring recruiting events.
Amihere, who has a reported 6-foot-9 wing span, has been a big name in Canada for several years for her ability to dunk. She was the first Canadian woman to dunk during a competitive game, according to a story in The Globe and Mail.
In that story, Amihere said her goal is to make her mark in the United States, getting to a Final Four and a national title. She also hopes to play in the Olympics and win a medal for Canada.
“I wear Canada with pride, every single day. To win an Olympic medal for my country would be an honor,” she told The Globe and Mail in a story called “Meet Canada’s next basketball star.”
She told the paper that she’s been dunking in practice since eighth grade and was amused by the attention it’s getting her now.
“I was dunking before so to me it was like, ‘Oh, you didn’t know I could do this?’” Amihere said.
The forward will be joined on her Kentucky visit by two other 2019 standouts that the Cats are hoping to land in Deasia Merrill and Alyza Winston.
Merrill, a 6-foot-2 forward from Villa Rica High School in Georgia, is rated the ninth-best forward in the class of 2019 by ESPN and the No. 54 player nationally.
Winston, a 5-foot-7 point guard from North Shores, Mich., is rated No. 15 at her position. Prospects Nation has Winston listed as its No. 115 player nationally.
