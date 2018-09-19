Kentucky walk-on guard retires for medical reasons, school announces

Paige Poffenberger’s Kentucky basketball career has come to an end.
The school announced on Wednesday that the 5-foot-8 junior guard is going to medically retire because of an undisclosed illness.
On Instagram, Poffenberger said a “breathing condition that prevents me from competing at the Division I level” is the reason for her unexpected retirement.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d have the opportunity to play basketball at this level,” she said on social media. “God has blessed me beyond measure and surprised me in ways I cannot even comprehend. “
The Morgantown, W.Va., native joined UK’s team three years ago when the program was going through a bit of turnover that included the exit of several players and a turnover of the assistant coaching staff.
The guard was one of several players to try out and join the team. For her 35-game Kentucky career, the guard averaged a little less than a point and rebound, averaging about six minutes per game.
In a UK release, it was noted that while Poffenberger will not be playing in games, she will remain with the team and participate in Senior Day ceremonies with Maci Morris, Taylor Murray and LaShae Halsel on Feb. 24.
“She became part of our program at a time when it needed her the most and the intangibles she possesses like unmatched passion and quality leadership will continue to add great value to our program,” UK Coach Matthew Mitchell said in the release. “We are excited for the new chapter and role she has with our team. I know Paige will bring great value to her new role and she will contribute greatly to our team’s success this season.”
At the annual CATSPY Awards ceremony in 2017, Poffenberger was given the Scratch Award, which is presented to a non-scholarship athlete that contributes to his or her team in a meaningful way.
“This is definitely not how I expected my career to end, but I’m along for the ride with whatever God has in store,” she added on Instagram. “I will continue to be part of the program this year and push my teammates and contribute in any way I can. I will love this game forever, and I’m excited for whatever this new chapter will bring!”
