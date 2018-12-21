UK women head into break on high note. See how the Cats roughed up the Racers.

In its final test before an extended holiday break, the No. 18 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team had a parting gift for Coach Matthew Mitchell and a healthy crowd in Memorial Coliseum on Friday afternoon.

Behind monster performances from senior guard Maci Morris and freshman phenom Rhyne Howard, and yet another big payoff from their signature swarming defense, the Wildcats mauled Murray State, 88-49.

Morris scored 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats took control. Howard dominated the third quarter, pouring in 17 of her game-high 25 points. Howard finished 9-of-13 from the field and pulled down four rebounds. After turning up the heat midway through the first quarter, the UK defense forced 27 turnovers.

It didn’t come easy for the Cats early on. The Racers went on the attack from the outset, firing up quick shots as soon as they saw an opening in the defense. Midway through the first quarter, Murray State led 16-10 after hitting its first seven shots from the field, including three three-pointers.

But the Racers couldn’t keep up that blistering pace as UK’s full-court press began to work its magic. The Wildcats forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter and held the Racers to 1-of-5 shooting to end the period. Tatyana Wyatt’s 12-foot jumper punctuated a 6-0 UK run and tied the game at 20.

UK blew the wheels off the wagon in the second quarter. The Cats took a 26-25 lead on Wyatt’s jumper in the paint and never trailed again. After a one-handed floater by Blair Green and Morris’ layup off a KeKe McKinney steal, Kentucky led 34-26, prompting a Murray State timeout: It didn’t help.

The Racers missed seven straight shots and the Cats ballooned the lead to 11 on Taylor Murray’s steal and drive for a layup. Murray swiped another steal on the next possession and worked down the clock, finding Morris at the top of the key with three seconds left in the half. Morris nailed her third three-pointer of the quarter to give UK a 42-28 halftime lead.

The Wildcats outscored the Racers 26-9 in the third quarter to put the game away and head into their seven-day holiday break on a high note. They were dialed-in on offense, knocking down 34 of 67 shots from the field, including 10 of 21 three-pointers.

UK will return to Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 29 to host Sacred Heart in its final non-conference game of the regular season. The Cats open Southeastern Conference play on Jan. 3, when they’ll host Vanderbilt.

Next game

Sacred Heart at Kentucky

When: Dec. 29, 11:30 a.m.

Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)