UK women stay put in AP poll. Three games left before SEC play begins.

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team has only three games remaining before Southeastern Conference plays begins and is a heavy favorite to win all three.
If the Wildcats take care of business, they’ll enter league play with a 13-1 record and a national ranking.
Kentucky (10-1) was ranked No. 18 for the second week in a row in The Associated Press Top 25 media poll released Monday.
UK didn’t have much chance to move the needle with only one game last week, but whipped Middle Tennessee State 72-55 in that one.
The Cats begin their three-game stretch to close out non-conference play Tuesday night when they take on Western Carolina (2-8) in Memorial Coliseum. After that contest comes home games against Murray State (4-4) on Friday and Sacred Heart (4-5) on Dec. 29. UK opens SEC play Jan. 3 at home against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky was accompanied in this week’s AP poll by four other SEC teams: No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 25 South Carolina.
No. 1 UConn did not play last week and remains No. 1. No. 2 Notre Dame hosts Western Kentucky on Wednesday. No. 3 Louisville is the only team to beat Kentucky this season. Mississippi State and Maryland completed this week’s top five.
In Western Carolina on Tuesday, Kentucky will be facing a program it has never met as a member of the NCAA. UK’s last meeting with the Catamounts came during the 1973-74 season in the AIAW Southern Region II Tournament. Western Carolina won 57-46.
Tuesday
Western Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky
When: 7 p.m.
TV: None
Radio: WLAP-AM 630
Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)
Records: Western Carolina 2-8, Kentucky 10-1
This week’s AP poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. UConn (31)
9-0
775
1
2. Notre Dame
9-1
738
2
3. Louisville
11-0
712
4
4. Mississippi St.
10-0
681
5
5. Maryland
10-0
632
6
6. Baylor
8-0
585
3
7. Oregon
8-1
583
7
8. Stanford
6-1
561
11
9. Tennessee
8-0
558
9
10. NC State
11-0
510
10
11. Oregon St.
7-1
429
8
12. Texas
7-2
390
12
13. Minnesota
10-0
387
13
14. California
8-0
386
13
15. Syracuse
8-2
337
15
16. Iowa
8-2
303
16
17. Arizona St.
7-2
227
17
18. Kentucky
10-1
215
18
19. Marquette
8-2
191
19
20. DePaul
7-3
185
20
21. Gonzaga
10-1
148
21
22. Michigan St.
8-1
134
23
23. Texas A&M
8-2
98
-
24. Miami
9-2
95
24
25. South Carolina
6-4
66
25
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, West Virginia 1, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1.
