UK women stay put in AP poll. Three games left before SEC play begins.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 17, 2018 03:03 PM

Kentucky's women's basketball team defeated Middle Tennessee 72-55 on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Maci Morris led the way for the Cats with 14 points.
The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team has only three games remaining before Southeastern Conference plays begins and is a heavy favorite to win all three.

If the Wildcats take care of business, they’ll enter league play with a 13-1 record and a national ranking.

Kentucky (10-1) was ranked No. 18 for the second week in a row in The Associated Press Top 25 media poll released Monday.

UK didn’t have much chance to move the needle with only one game last week, but whipped Middle Tennessee State 72-55 in that one.

The Cats begin their three-game stretch to close out non-conference play Tuesday night when they take on Western Carolina (2-8) in Memorial Coliseum. After that contest comes home games against Murray State (4-4) on Friday and Sacred Heart (4-5) on Dec. 29. UK opens SEC play Jan. 3 at home against Vanderbilt.

Kentucky was accompanied in this week’s AP poll by four other SEC teams: No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 25 South Carolina.

No. 1 UConn did not play last week and remains No. 1. No. 2 Notre Dame hosts Western Kentucky on Wednesday. No. 3 Louisville is the only team to beat Kentucky this season. Mississippi State and Maryland completed this week’s top five.

In Western Carolina on Tuesday, Kentucky will be facing a program it has never met as a member of the NCAA. UK’s last meeting with the Catamounts came during the 1973-74 season in the AIAW Southern Region II Tournament. Western Carolina won 57-46.

Tuesday

Western Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m.

TV: None

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)

Records: Western Carolina 2-8, Kentucky 10-1

This week’s AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. UConn (31)

9-0

775

1

2. Notre Dame

9-1

738

2

3. Louisville

11-0

712

4

4. Mississippi St.

10-0

681

5

5. Maryland

10-0

632

6

6. Baylor

8-0

585

3

7. Oregon

8-1

583

7

8. Stanford

6-1

561

11

9. Tennessee

8-0

558

9

10. NC State

11-0

510

10

11. Oregon St.

7-1

429

8

12. Texas

7-2

390

12

13. Minnesota

10-0

387

13

14. California

8-0

386

13

15. Syracuse

8-2

337

15

16. Iowa

8-2

303

16

17. Arizona St.

7-2

227

17

18. Kentucky

10-1

215

18

19. Marquette

8-2

191

19

20. DePaul

7-3

185

20

21. Gonzaga

10-1

148

21

22. Michigan St.

8-1

134

23

23. Texas A&M

8-2

98

-

24. Miami

9-2

95

24

25. South Carolina

6-4

66

25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, West Virginia 1, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1.

