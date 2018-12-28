Watch the UK women play. Then stay for Cats-Cards on the big screen — and eat free pizza.

The Kentucky women’s basketball team is hoping you’ll make a Big Blue day of it at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday and is offering free pizza after its game for anyone staying to watch the UK men play Louisville on the arena’s giant video board.
The No. 18 UK women’s team moved up its tip-off against Sacred Heart to 11:30 a.m. Saturday so as not to run into the men’s rivalry game with the Cardinals at 2 p.m., which will take place at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.
Fans who stay after to watch the men’s game will get free pizza, courtesy of Coach Matthew Mitchell and his wife, Jenna, according to UK.
This year, UK installed a high-def 1,800 square foot video board on Memorial’s south wall. The 30-by-60 foot video board is larger than many multiplex movie screens.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Reserved single-game tickets for the women’s game are $10, while general admission tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children (6-18) and seniors (65-up). Both can be purchased at the UK ticket office off Lexington Avenue behind Memorial.
The UK women bring a 12-1 record into Saturday’s game, which is the Wildcats’ final non-conference tune-up before Southeastern Conference play begins next week. Sacred Heart (4-6) is taking on Kentucky for the first time. The Pioneers, from Fairfield, Conn., play in the Northeast Conference.
Saturday
Sacred Heart at No. 18 Kentucky
When: 11:30 a.m.
Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)
Radio: WBUL-FM 98.5
Records: Kentucky 12-1, Sacred Heart 4-6
Series: First meeting
Comments