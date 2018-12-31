See where the Kentucky women’s basketball team jumped to in this week’s poll

UK Women's Basketball

By Jared Peck

December 31, 2018 02:33 PM

Kentucky will enter Southeastern Conference play on Thursday as the No. 16 team in the country, according to the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Cats handed out another blowout loss to a non-conference opponent in defeating Sacred Heart at home on Saturday while teams ahead of them in last week’s poll — California, Iowa and Arizona State all lost. Michigan State, which defeated then-No. 16 Iowa, last week, jumped up six spots in the rankings just ahead of the Cats.

Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Commodores are 5-8 this season.

UConn, Notre Dame and Louisville remained the top three teams this week.

With most teams taking a break for the holidays, there wasn’t much movement. The only change in the first 10 teams was Mississippi State and Baylor exchanging places at Nos. 7 and 8. Maryland and Oregon were fourth and fifth in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.

Baylor has a huge chance to move up the poll this week when the Lady Bears host top-ranked UConn on Thursday night. The Huskies were off this past week and finish off a two-game trip to Texas with a game at Houston on Sunday. UConn hasn’t played at home since Dec. 8.

Women’s AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. UConn (31)

11-0

775

1

2. Notre Dame

12-1

741

2

3. Louisville

12-0

714

3

4. Maryland

12-0

645

4

5. Oregon

11-1

641

5

6. Stanford

10-1

622

6

7. Mississippi St.

12-1

586

8

8. Baylor

8-1

584

7

9. NC State

13-0

527

9

10. Tennessee

11-1

499

10

11. Oregon St.

10-2

452

11

12. Minnesota

12-0

427

12

13. Texas

10-2

402

13

14. Syracuse

11-2

369

15

15. Michigan St.

11-1

304

21

16. Kentucky

13-1

295

18

17. Gonzaga

12-1

234

20

18. California

9-2

201

14

19. Iowa

9-3

185

16

20. Marquette

10-3

183

22

21. Texas A&M

11-2

173

23

22. Arizona St.

9-3

97

17

23. South Carolina

8-4

76

25

24. DePaul

9-4

72

19

25. Iowa St.

10-2

66

-

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida St. 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Cent Michigan 1, South Dakota St. 1.

