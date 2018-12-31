See where the Kentucky women’s basketball team jumped to in this week’s poll

Kentucky will enter Southeastern Conference play on Thursday as the No. 16 team in the country, according to the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
The Cats handed out another blowout loss to a non-conference opponent in defeating Sacred Heart at home on Saturday while teams ahead of them in last week’s poll — California, Iowa and Arizona State all lost. Michigan State, which defeated then-No. 16 Iowa, last week, jumped up six spots in the rankings just ahead of the Cats.
Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Commodores are 5-8 this season.
UConn, Notre Dame and Louisville remained the top three teams this week.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
With most teams taking a break for the holidays, there wasn’t much movement. The only change in the first 10 teams was Mississippi State and Baylor exchanging places at Nos. 7 and 8. Maryland and Oregon were fourth and fifth in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.
Baylor has a huge chance to move up the poll this week when the Lady Bears host top-ranked UConn on Thursday night. The Huskies were off this past week and finish off a two-game trip to Texas with a game at Houston on Sunday. UConn hasn’t played at home since Dec. 8.
Women’s AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. UConn (31)
11-0
775
1
2. Notre Dame
12-1
741
2
3. Louisville
12-0
714
3
4. Maryland
12-0
645
4
5. Oregon
11-1
641
5
6. Stanford
10-1
622
6
7. Mississippi St.
12-1
586
8
8. Baylor
8-1
584
7
9. NC State
13-0
527
9
10. Tennessee
11-1
499
10
11. Oregon St.
10-2
452
11
12. Minnesota
12-0
427
12
13. Texas
10-2
402
13
14. Syracuse
11-2
369
15
15. Michigan St.
11-1
304
21
16. Kentucky
13-1
295
18
17. Gonzaga
12-1
234
20
18. California
9-2
201
14
19. Iowa
9-3
185
16
20. Marquette
10-3
183
22
21. Texas A&M
11-2
173
23
22. Arizona St.
9-3
97
17
23. South Carolina
8-4
76
25
24. DePaul
9-4
72
19
25. Iowa St.
10-2
66
-
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida St. 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Cent Michigan 1, South Dakota St. 1.
Comments