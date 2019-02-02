UK Women's Basketball

UK women look to end 2-game skid when they face Florida in Rupp Arena

By Josh Sullivan

February 02, 2019 07:19 PM

Matthew Mitchell on Rhyne Howard: ‘She has a whole lot of talent’

Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell answers a question about how freshman Rhyne Howard will acclimate to the college atmosphere at University of Kentucky.
Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell answers a question about how freshman Rhyne Howard will acclimate to the college atmosphere at University of Kentucky.
Facing a critical stretch in its grueling schedule, the No. 19 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team aims to get back on track after dropping a pair of close games to ranked foes.

Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season, the Wildcats will begin the second half of the Southeastern Conference schedule when they square off with Florida in Rupp Arena on Sunday. After losing to No. 25 Texas A&M and No. 16 South Carolina by a combined six points, the Cats need a win to keep pace in the chase for one of the top four seeds in next month’s SEC Tournament.

Kentucky (17-5, 4-4 SEC) is currently tied for sixth place in the conference standings, one game behind fourth-place Arkansas and Missouri. Florida (5-16, 1-7 SEC) is tied with Vanderbilt for last place. The top four finishers earn a bye into the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Senior star Maci Morris has been a scoring machine for the Wildcats all season long and she enters Sunday’s matchup with the Gators coming off a 22-point outing at Texas A&M and a 21-point performance in the home loss to South Carolina. Freshman Rhyne Howard was UK’s second-leading scorer in both games, going for 21 against the Aggies and 16 against the Gamecocks. After Sunday’s game, the Wildcats play three of their next four on the road.

Sunday

Florida at No. 19 Kentucky

2 p.m. in Rupp Arena (ESPNU)

