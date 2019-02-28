No. 11 Kentucky storms back, sputters late to fall to No. 19 Texas A&M in home finale

Two teams stepped into Memorial Coliseum Thursday night with a chance to lock up a coveted top-four seed in the next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Early on, only one of them looked ready for the moment.
It wasn’t Kentucky.
But the Cats made a game of it after trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, even taking the lead twice, but UK couldn’t sustain enough momentum in the second half to get the win, falling 62-55 to No. 19 Texas A&M.
No. 11 Kentucky will need to beat Georgia in Athens on Sunday to get the SEC tournament’s double-bye.
Chennedy Carter led three players in double figures for Texas A&M with 24 points, Ciera Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Kayla Wells added 14 points and N’dea Jones grabbed 12 rebounds to go with seven points, four in a key stretch in the third period.
For the Cats, Maci Morris had 11 points and Tatyana Wyatt added 10. Freshman Rhyne Howard, limited by foul trouble in the second half, was held to nine points and three rebounds, never really getting on track. She picked up her fourth foul barely a minute into the fourth period and had to sit out and watch A&M break the margin back open.
Kentucky mounted a furious rally in the second quarter after a lifeless opening frame that helped the Aggies go up double digits. The Cats picked up the defensive intensity, forcing seven turnovers, and began asserting themselves on the glass, matching the taller Aggies board for board.
The renewed spirit sparked a 12-0 UK run capped by a tough Amanda Paschal drive and foul that brought the Cats within 22-19 at the 4:19 mark. The rally included five points from Howard (a three and a two), who had been stifled in the first.
Kentucky tied it moments later on a Paschal jumper at 25. A KeKe McKinney free throw gave UK one of its two leads with 1:24 left in the first half. But Texas A&M settled down to stake a 28-26 lead at half on a pair of free throws by Johnson.
At the outset, nothing went right for the Cats, as they were held to just 3-of-13 shooting, including 0-for-5 from three-point range in the first. Those shooting woes resurfaced in the late in the third quarter and lingered in the fourth as UK failed to answer A&M’s resolve to get the ball in the paint. And UK’s determination on the boards in the second period didn’t hold as A&M won that battle, 47-28.
After exchanging buckets and the lead for several minutes to open the second half a Paschal missed jumper down 42-41 with 3:05 left in the third broke UK’s momentum. The Cats missed five of their next six shots as Texas A&M built the lead back to 51-44 at the final break.
In the fourth, Wyatt brought Kentucky within one with a jumper, 54-53, with 6:16 left in the game, but that would be as close as the Cats would get. Carter reeled off six unanswered on her own to stretch the Aggies’ advantage back to seven and UK couldn’t get enough makes and turnovers to get back in it.
Next game
No. 11 Kentucky at Georgia
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
TV: SEC Network
