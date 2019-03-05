UK Women's Basketball

Kentucky women clean up in coaches’ All-SEC voting

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 05, 2019 12:57 PM

Matthew Mitchell on Rhyne Howard: ‘She has a whole lot of talent’

Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell answers a question about how freshman Rhyne Howard will acclimate to the college atmosphere at University of Kentucky.
The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team heads to the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Greenville, S.C., this week with a bag full of awards.

Matthew Mitchell was honored as SEC Co-Coach of the Year on Tuesday when the conference’s coaches announced their annual all-league awards. Mitchell led the Wildcats to a 24-6 record overall and to a fourth-place finish in the SEC regular season with an 11-5 mark.

The SEC Tournament tips off Wednesday. Kentucky’s first game will come in Friday’s quarterfinals after the Wildcats earned a bye through the event’s first two rounds.

Four UK players also were honored in the coaches’ voting. Forward Rhyne Howard was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Senior guard Maci Morris was voted Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Howard and Morris were also named to the All-SEC First Team.

Senior point guard Taylor Murray made the SEC All-Defensive Team, and guard Blair Green joined Howard on the All-Freshman Team.

Mitchell, who previously won the coach of the year award in 2010, shared this year’s honor with Mississippi State’s Vic Schaefer, whose Bulldogs won the SEC regular-season title.

2018-19 SEC awards

Co-Coaches of the Year: Matthew Mitchell, Kentucky; Vic Schaefer, Miss. State

Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Miss. State

Freshman of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Miss. State

Sixth-Woman of the Year: Cierra Porter, Missouri

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maci Morris, Kentucky

ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Teaira McCowan, Miss. State

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Anriel Howard, Miss. State

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU       

Maci Morris, Kentucky

ALL-SEC SECOND TEAM

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Te’a Cooper, South Carolina

Janiah McKay, Auburn

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Alexis Jennings, South Carolina

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

Crystal Allen, Mississippi

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Taylor Murray, Kentucky

Teaira McCowan, Miss. State

Caliya Robinson , Georgia

Janiah McKay, Auburn

Jazzmun Holmes, Miss. State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Zaay Green, Tennessee

Destanni Henderson, South Carolina

Victaria Saxton, South Carolina

Brinae Alexander, Vanderbilt

Akira Levy, Missouri

Robyn Benton, Auburn

Blair Green, Kentucky

