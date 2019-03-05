Kentucky women clean up in coaches’ All-SEC voting

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team heads to the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Greenville, S.C., this week with a bag full of awards.
Matthew Mitchell was honored as SEC Co-Coach of the Year on Tuesday when the conference’s coaches announced their annual all-league awards. Mitchell led the Wildcats to a 24-6 record overall and to a fourth-place finish in the SEC regular season with an 11-5 mark.
The SEC Tournament tips off Wednesday. Kentucky’s first game will come in Friday’s quarterfinals after the Wildcats earned a bye through the event’s first two rounds.
Four UK players also were honored in the coaches’ voting. Forward Rhyne Howard was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Senior guard Maci Morris was voted Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Howard and Morris were also named to the All-SEC First Team.
Senior point guard Taylor Murray made the SEC All-Defensive Team, and guard Blair Green joined Howard on the All-Freshman Team.
Mitchell, who previously won the coach of the year award in 2010, shared this year’s honor with Mississippi State’s Vic Schaefer, whose Bulldogs won the SEC regular-season title.
2018-19 SEC awards
Co-Coaches of the Year: Matthew Mitchell, Kentucky; Vic Schaefer, Miss. State
Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Miss. State
Freshman of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Miss. State
Sixth-Woman of the Year: Cierra Porter, Missouri
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maci Morris, Kentucky
ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Teaira McCowan, Miss. State
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Anriel Howard, Miss. State
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Maci Morris, Kentucky
ALL-SEC SECOND TEAM
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Te’a Cooper, South Carolina
Janiah McKay, Auburn
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Alexis Jennings, South Carolina
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt
Crystal Allen, Mississippi
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Taylor Murray, Kentucky
Teaira McCowan, Miss. State
Caliya Robinson , Georgia
Janiah McKay, Auburn
Jazzmun Holmes, Miss. State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Zaay Green, Tennessee
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina
Victaria Saxton, South Carolina
Brinae Alexander, Vanderbilt
Akira Levy, Missouri
Robyn Benton, Auburn
Blair Green, Kentucky
