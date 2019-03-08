Kentucky women eliminated from SEC tourney. NCAA bracket awaits.

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team was defeated by Missouri, 70-68 in overtime on Friday, in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Greenville, S.C.
Missouri, the No. 5 seed in the tournament advances to play No. 1 seed Mississippi State in the semifinals on Saturday.
Kentucky, the No. 4 seed, finishes its season with a 24-7 record and now awaits Selection Monday (March 18) when the Wildcats will learn their destination for the NCAA Tournament.
Freshman Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 25 points. Her three-point attempt just before the buzzer in overtime — which would have won the game — rimmed out from the left wing.
View the box score from Friday’s game.
