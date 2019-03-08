UK Women's Basketball

Kentucky women eliminated from SEC tourney. NCAA bracket awaits.

Staff, Wire Reports

March 08, 2019 04:43 PM

Kentucky’s Maci Morris drove against Missouri’s Jordan Roundtree, right, and Sophie Cunningham during Friday’s game in Greenville, S.C. Richard Shiro AP

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team was defeated by Missouri, 70-68 in overtime on Friday, in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Greenville, S.C.

Missouri, the No. 5 seed in the tournament advances to play No. 1 seed Mississippi State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Kentucky, the No. 4 seed, finishes its season with a 24-7 record and now awaits Selection Monday (March 18) when the Wildcats will learn their destination for the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 25 points. Her three-point attempt just before the buzzer in overtime — which would have won the game — rimmed out from the left wing.

