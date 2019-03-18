NCAA women’s bracket leaked early. See where it places Kentucky.

If you were anxiously anticipating tonight’s reveal of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament bracket, now might be a good time to stop reading.
ESPNU accidentally gave away most of the draw Monday afternoon.
Screen shots grabbed from a graphic shown during an ESPNU program, displayed most of the brackets hours before the 7 p.m. NCAA Selection Show was to be broadcast by ESPN.
ESPN issued an apology for the error, then quickly announced the Selection Show would be moved to 5 p.m.
If the brackets shown in the screen grabs were the real thing – and it appears they were – then Kentucky is getting about what it probably expected.
The leaked draw says Kentucky will be a No. 6 seed and go against No. 11 seed Princeton on Saturday at Raleigh, N.C., in the first round of the Greensboro Regional. Also at the Raleigh site are No. 3 seed North Carolina State and No. 14 Maine.
The screen shots revealed that the four No. 1 seeds for the tournament are Notre Dame in the Chicago Regional, Baylor in the Greensboro Regional, Mississippi State in the Portland Regional and Louisville in the Albany Regional.
