Another Kentucky women’s standout headed to Europe to play professionally

A second member of the University of Kentucky’s most recent senior class will continue playing basketball professionally.

Point guard Taylor Murray, who led the Wildcats in assists and steals last season, has signed a contract with a team in Budapest, Hungary, called VASAS-Pasaret Noi.

Last month, Murray’s UK teammate Maci Morris signed to play for a team in Italy.

Neither player was selected in this year’s WNBA Draft.

The 5-foot-6 Murray averaged 12.4 points per game as a senior last season, as Kentucky finished 25-8 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She finished the year with 123 assists and 103 steals.

Murray, who was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Defensive Team by the league’s coaches each of the past two years, was also a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award as a senior. The three-year starter is the only player in UK history to end her career with at least 1,350 points, 280 steals and 450 assists.

The native of Odenton, Md., finished her four years at UK ranking third all-time in free-throw percentage (.833), fourth in steals (287), fifth in assists (450), eighth in assists per game (3.5) and 17th in scoring (1,359).