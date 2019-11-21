Cold-shooting Wildcats find their fire against Morehead State

Memorial Coliseum turned into a microwave for the cold-shooting Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday.

UK clobbered Morehead State, 79-54, for its biggest win of the 2019-20 season. It never trailed the Eagles, who missed their first four shots and fell behind by double digits by the end of the opening quarter.

Before Thursday the Cats hadn’t hit the 70-point mark in a game this season; they scored 67 in each of their first three contests and 50 in their last outing.

Kentucky, which entered 4-0 despite ranking among the NCAA’s poorest shot-makers, connected on nearly 50 percent of their first-half shots to build a 48-24 lead.

A sloppy fourth quarter knocked its final percentage down to 39.7, still its best through five games. The Cats also shot a season-high 34.4 percent from three-point range.

Rhyne Howard missed her first three shots but finished 9-for-20 to lead Kentucky with 24 points, matching her season high, in only 22 minutes. She also had six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Sabrina Haines, UK’s second-leading scorer after sitting out last year due to NCAA transfer rules, had 14 points and five rebounds.

Kentucky failed to better Morehead in the paint (both teams scored 26) but generated 35 points off 24 turnovers.

The Wildcats by halftime had made more shots — 18 — than the Eagles attempted (17).

Breuna Jackson made a pair of free throws to bring the Eagles (2-3) within 12-8 with 3:48 left in the first quarter but that’s as close as they’d get the rest of the night. Kentucky in less than two minutes used a 10-0 run — capped by a Blair Green putback jumper — to push its advantage to 22-8 before Alyssa Nieves stopped the drought for the visitors with a triple.

Quick hits

▪ Amanda Paschal scored only three points on 1-for-5 shooting but finished with a career-high eight assists, topping her previous mark of five against South Florida last season, and seven rebounds.

▪ KeKe McKinney, who suffered an ankle injury in the second half of UK’s 50-47 win at Virginia on Saturday, started for the Wildcats and played 21 minutes. She finished with six points, four blocks, two rebounds and a steal.

▪Tatyana Wyatt finished just shy of a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.

▪ Tomiyah Alford and Jazzmyn Elston paced Morehead with 11 points each.

Mitchell and Morehead

About a decade before taking the reins at Morehead State, Greg Todd was a prominent girls’ high school coach in Kentucky. He’s still the all-time leader among KHSAA 11th Region coaches with 391 wins.

UK Coach Matthew Mitchell was the head coach at Morehead from 2005-2007, a span in which Todd’s teams at Lexington Catholic were among the state’s elite. The Knights won back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006.

“I’ve known Greg Todd just about as long as anybody in the state,” Mitchell said prior to Thursday’s game. “ … I’ve just been able to watch him for 17 years and admire him as a coach.”

Next game

Grambling State at No. 13 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)