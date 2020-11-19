A rivalry resumed: Kentucky women to face Indiana for first time in years.

In announcing its 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule last week, the University of Kentucky left open two dates for which opponents could later be added.

One of those spots was filled by an intriguing foe on Thursday when the Wildcats announced they will host Indiana in Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 6.

The game is set for a 4 p.m. tip-off on ESPNU.

The start of the season has been delayed until Nov. 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and scheduling proved to be a daunting task as teams attempted to match coronavirus protocols. Kentucky originally announced a 23-game schedule with allowances for two additional opponents. Now the Cats have 24 dates filled and an opening on Dec. 22.

The matchup with Indiana provides fans a serviceable rivalry-game replacement to make up for the fact Kentucky’s annual date with Louisville could not be scheduled this season because of COVID-19.

Kentucky will face Indiana for the first time since 2006. Both teams enter the season ranked in The Associated Press preseason poll, with UK at No. 11 and the Hoosiers at No. 16.

Indiana, which finished 24-8 last season, was voted by the Big Ten Conference’s coaches and the media who cover the league as the preseason favorite to win the 2021 league championship.

Kentucky holds a 13-12 advantage in the series against Indiana. The first meeting was in 1974. The teams played each other every year from 1978-90. The Hoosiers have won the past six meetings.

▪ Kentucky also announced times and TV assignments for some additional games on Thursday. UK’s game against Belmont on Nov. 29, which was previously scheduled as a 2 p.m. tip-off, has been moved to 4 p.m. and will be televised by the SEC Network.

2020-21 UK schedule

Home games in capital letters. All times p.m. and Eastern. Remaining tip-off times and TV networks to be announced later:

Nov. 20: BIG BLUE MADNESS, 9 (SEC Network)

Nov. 25: MURRAY STATE, 1 (SEC Plus)

Nov. 29: BELMONT, 4 (SEC Network)

Dec. 3: At Kansas State, 7:30-x

Dec. 6: INDIANA, 4 (ESPNU)

Dec. 9: MARSHALL, 7 (SEC Plus)

Dec. 13: SAMFORD, 2 (SEC Plus)

Dec. 16: At DePaul, 3

Dec. 19: WOFFORD, 1 (SEC Plus)

Dec. 22: TBA

Dec. 31: ARKANSAS

Jan. 3: At Tennessee

Jan. 7: At Texas A&M

Jan. 10: SOUTH CAROLINA

Jan. 14: At Auburn

Jan. 17: VANDERBILT

Jan. 24: At Mississippi State

Jan. 28: ALABAMA

Jan. 31: MISSOURI

Feb. 4: At Mississippi

Feb. 11: TENNESSEE

Feb. 15: At Florida

Feb. 18: LSU

Feb. 21: At South Carolina

Feb. 25: At Georgia

Feb. 28: MISSISSIPPI

March 3-7: SEC Tournament-y

x-SEC-Big 12 Challenge; y-At Greenville, S.C.