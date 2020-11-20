SEC basketball media voting shines light on Rhyne Howard and Kentucky

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard was voted the Southeastern Conference Preseason Player of the Year on Friday by media who cover the league’s women’s basketball teams.

Howard received the same recognition from the league’s coaches earlier in the week.

Howard leads a Wildcats team that was voted by media members to finish third in the SEC behind perennial powers South Carolina and Mississippi State. The coaches predicted Kentucky would finish second.

Friday’s honor adds to a lengthy list of preseason praise for Howard, who has headlined watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, the WBCA Wade Trophy and the Cheryl Miller Award. Last week, Howard became the first Kentucky women’s basketball player to be named a First Team preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

Last season, Howard was named the 2020 SEC Player of the Year and to the All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team.

Howard ranked second nationally with 23.4 points per game. She also led UK with 6.5 rebounds per game and 62 steals, was second on the team with 29 blocks and third with 68 assists. Howard set a single-season UK record by making 84 three-pointers.

Led by Howard, Kentucky finished 22-8 last season and advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The Wildcats tied for third in regular-season league play with a 10-6 mark.

Several major contributors return this season along with Howard, including Blair Green, KeKe McKinney, Chasity Patterson and Tatyana Wyatt. The Cats are also bolstered by transfers Olivia Owens, Dre’una Edwards and Robyn Benton along with McDonald’s All-American freshman Treasure Hunt.

The biggest change resulted from last week’s retirement of head coach Matthew Mitchell after 12 seasons because of health concerns. Assistant Kyra Elzy takes over the controls as interim head coach this season.

Following South Carolina, Mississippi State and Kentucky in the preseason media voting were Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Mississippi.

Joining Howard on the preseason All-SEC team were Unique Thompson of Auburn, Rickea Jackson of Mississippi State, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Rennia Davis of Tennessee and N’dea Jones of Texas A&M.

Season opener

Murray State at No. 11 Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Memorial Coliseum (limited spectators)

Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus