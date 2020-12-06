UK interim head coach Kyra Elzy to miss Sunday’s game against No. 13 Indiana

University of Kentucky women’s basketball interim head coach Kyra Elzy will not coach the Wildcats against Indiana on Sunday, the school announced about two hours prior to tipoff.

UK said Elzy would miss the game for health reasons “that are not related to COVID-19.”

Associate head coach Niya Butts is set to lead the team on Sunday, the school said.

The 11th-ranked Wildcats are scheduled to host the 13th-ranked Hoosiers in Memorial Coliseum at 4 p.m. It’s the first meeting of the teams since 2006. The all-time series is tied 12-12, with Indiana having won six straight against UK.