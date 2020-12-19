Defensive intensity? Kentucky checks that box in 61-point bounce-back victory.

Nothing gets a team’s attention like an unexpected defeat.

Three days after suffering its first loss of the 2020-21 season, the ninth-ranked University of Kentucky women’s basketball team was in no mood for a losing streak Saturday.

The Wildcats did it with defense from the start, forcing Wofford College into eight turnovers and limiting the Terriers to 1-for-15 shooting in the first quarter on the way to a 98-37 victory in Memorial Coliseum.

Coming off an 86-82 defeat at No. 24 DePaul on Wednesday — after which head coach Kyra Elzy questioned her team’s defensive intensity — Kentucky (7-1) put its length and depth on full display Saturday. Elzy played nine players in the first five minutes and 13 overall — including the debut of transfer Jazmine Massengill who gained her eligibility to play immediately earlier in the week.

Massengill, a 6-foot guard who joined Kentucky after two seasons at Tennessee, played 19 minutes in her UK debut, contributing three points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal off the bench.

Quick-handed Chasity Patterson put on a defensive clinic for Kentucky, recording a rare double-double of 17 points and 10 steals. As a team, Kentucky stole the ball 18 times and forced 33 Wofford turnovers.

Another transfer, Dre’una Edwards, led the Wildcats with 19 points, and also had eight rebounds and blocked two shots. All-American Rhyne Howard finished with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Maryland transfer Olivia Owens also found double figures, scoring 10 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. Freshman Nyah Leveretter matched Owens’ nine rebounds and scored seven points.

Kentucky left no doubt in its final non-league game before opening Southeastern Conference play on Dec. 31. Wofford, from the Southern Conference, proved no match for UK in the schools’ second-ever meeting. The Terriers (3-3) missed 25 of their 28 first-half shots and committed 18 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. They finished 13-of-46 from the field (28.3 percent).

Kentucky led 21-5 after one quarter and 48-11 at the half. During one revealing stretch of the second quarter, Auburn transfer Robyn Benton made back-to-back steals, followed by the same from Patterson. Benton converted hers into a layup and a three-point play. Patterson generated a pair of free throws and a bucket. Kentucky’s fast-strike thievery extended a 35-7 advantage to 44-9 and the Wildcats’ point was made.

Defensive intensity would not be a problem this day.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Even when the game was long over on the scoreboard, Kentucky’s players remained dialed in. Owens took a charge in the third quarter with UK in front 74-16. KeKe McKinney matched that feat in the fourth with the Wildcats on top 85-26.

Offensively, Kentucky scored 49 points off Wofford turnovers. The Wildcats, who put 11 players in the scoring column Saturday, made 39 of 77 shots from the field (50.6 percent), seven of 23 three-point tries (30.4) and 13 of 15 free throws (86.7).

Kentucky’s victory added to a festive holiday mood in a limited-capacity Memorial Coliseum, which featured “Ugly Sweater Day” and video of a roaring fireplace on UK’s massive scoreboard.

Next up

Kentucky does not play again until New Year’s Eve when the Wildcats host Arkansas in Memorial Coliseum in their Southeastern Conference opener.

The 12th-ranked Razorbacks were 7-1 entering Saturday’s game at Arkansas-Little Rock. They’ll play one more game, Monday vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, before visiting Lexington.

Arkansas, which finished tied for third in the league with the Wildcats at 10-6 last season — going 24-8 overall — figures to be a formidable opponent again. The Razorbacks’ fast start includes an 83-78 win over then-No. 4 and defending national champion Baylor in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Arkansas’ only loss was to then-No. 12 Maryland, 115-96, in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Fort Myers, Fla., playing its fourth game in five nights.

Arkansas averages 96 points per game, good for third in the league this season. Four Razorbacks average double-figure scoring, led by senior guard Chelsea Dungee at 19.0 points per game.

Next game

No. 12 Arkansas at No. 9 Kentucky

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31

TV: SEC Network