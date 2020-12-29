Sunday’s Kentucky women’s basketball game at Tennessee postponed because of COVID-19

Just as the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule is about to get underway, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the league’s women’s basketball season — and Kentucky will feel the effects.

Tennessee’s first two conference games were postponed Tuesday due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within its program.

The Vols’ game at Texas A&M scheduled for Thursday night and its home contest against Kentucky set for Sunday have been postponed.

Tennessee (6-1) paused all team activities after receiving word of a positive test Tuesday morning among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.

No. 13 Kentucky (7-1) is still set to begin SEC play on Thursday vs. No. 10 Arkansas in Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.