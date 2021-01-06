‘We will definitely have our hands full.’ UK faces another top-15 foe at Texas A&M.

The trial by fire continues for the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team on Thursday when the 10th-ranked Wildcats face No. 8 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

UK (9-1, 2-0 SEC) rose three spots in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll after last week logging consecutive wins against top-15 opponents for the first time since December 2013.

After leading the Cats to a home win over then-No. 10 Arkansas with a 24-point, 10-rebound performance, then fueling an overtime win at then-No. 12 Mississippi State with a 33-point, 10-rebound showing, junior star Rhyne Howard was named espnW National Player of the Week. Howard also was named the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week and Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

“Obviously, she’s playing extremely well right now with a lot of confidence,” UK Coach Kyra Elzy said during a Tuesday teleconference. “She’s the best player in the nation and she showed why. Her ability to score is just uncanny. She has ice water in her veins.”

The Wildcats will probably need more magic from Howard if they hope to capture their fourth straight win of the season against red-hot Texas A&M (10-0, 1-0 SEC). The Aggies opened Southeastern Conference play Sunday by routing Florida on the road (92-67) and have already toppled two ranked teams this season, picking up road victories at No. 17 Texas and No. 20 DePaul — the only team that’s beaten Kentucky.

The Aggies are coached by Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Blair, who joined the program in 2003 and led it to the 2011 national championship. Texas A&M was voted this season by SEC coaches to finish third in the conference behind South Carolina and UK. Four starters remain from last year’s team that finished tied for third.

“Texas A&M, they’re extremely tough. Coach Gary Blair is a living legend in this business,” Elzy said. “Extremely talented with a lot of depth. They look to push in transition. They’re hunting paint points. They play out of the ball screen as well as anybody in the country, so we will definitely have our hands full.”

N’dea Jones, an All-SEC First Team selection last year, is among the best post players in the country. The 6-foot-2 senior forward enters the matchup with the Cats averaging 13.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Jones had 17 points, 18 rebounds and four assists in the win over the Gators. Senior guard Aaliyah Wilson leads the Aggies in scoring at 13.5 points per game. Ciera Johnson, a 6-foot-4 senior center, averages 11.1 points and 7.8 boards. Alexis Morris is A&M’s fourth-leading scorer, averaging 10.1 points off the bench.

Last season, the Wildcats dominated the Aggies 76-54 in Lexington behind 24 points and 11 rebounds from Howard. Blair Green also came up clutch in that contest, hitting three of five shots from the beyond the arc on her way to 13 points.

Elzy ‘honored’

Elzy was named espnW National Coach of the Week for the first time in her young head coaching career.

“I am so honored that I received the award but it’s definitely way bigger than me,” Elzy said. “This staff is so amazing … it definitely wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Assistant coach Amber Smith made sure news of the accolade did not distract Elzy from her duties.

“I received the award, I get a text message. It was from coach Amber Smith and she said, ‘national coach of the week: here’s your list of recruits to call, please make sure you call all of these and check back in with the staff.’ Way to keep you humble, right?” Elzy said. “Coach Amber, I don’t know how the roles have just changed. I recruited her and coached her at Kentucky and now she became my boss.

“I do get my checklist done so she won’t fuss at me. So, I have to remain coachable.”

New-look traveling

Thursday’s contest with the Aggies will be UK’s third road game this season. Road trips during a pandemic present a slew of new challenges and procedures, but Elzy said the Wildcats are adjusting well.

“Traveling right now during COVID, obviously it’s very strict,” Elzy said. “We have assigned seats, there’s no eating on the bus, there’s no eating on the plane. It does take away some of the camaraderie of being able to sit with your friends. When we get to the hotel everyone has their own room and they can’t be in each others’ room, which takes out some of the fun of it.

“But what I love about this team, they know the sacrifice that we have to make in order to hit the floor.”

Gamecocks game changes

The SEC announced Tuesday that Kentucky’s game against No. 5 South Carolina in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday has been moved to 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The Wildcats and Gamecocks were originally scheduled to tip off at noon on ESPN2.

Thursday

No. 10 Kentucky at No. 8 Texas A&M

When: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: UK 9-1 (2-0 SEC); Texas A&M 10-0 (1-0 SEC)

Series: Texas A&M leads 6-5

Last meeting: Kentucky won 76-54 on Jan. 16, 2020, in Memorial Coliseum.