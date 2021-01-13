Kentucky’s women’s basketball game at Auburn postponed because of COVID-19

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball game at Auburn originally scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus protocols, the schools announced Wednesday.

The Tigers’ scheduled home game against Missouri last Sunday was also postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the program.

The 12th-ranked Wildcats (9-3 overall, 2-2 SEC) are now scheduled to return to the court Sunday against Vanderbilt in Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky, which has had to face four top-15 teams consecutively, takes a two-game losing streak into Sunday so some time off to regroup might not be the worst thing.

The back-to-back losses to No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 5 South Carolina represent the program’s first losing streak under first-year head coach Kyra Elzy.

This is not the first time Kentucky’s schedule has been disrupted this season because of the coronavirus.

Initially, UK’s schedule was limited to 23 games and delayed until Nov. 25. Later, the Wildcats added a 24th opponent in Indiana.

Things moved smoothly until SEC play got underway. Shortly thereafter, the Wildcats’ game at Tennessee scheduled for Jan. 3 was postponed because of an outbreak in the Vols’ program. That game has not yet been rescheduled.

Several SEC teams, both men and women, have been forced to uproot their original schedules because of the pandemic.

Kentucky (9-3, 2-2 SEC) is coming off

Tickets for Rupp games available

Tickets for UK women’s basketball’s games in Rupp Arena on Jan. 28 against Alabama and Feb. 11 against Tennessee will go on sale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

The cost is $10 for reserved seating and tickets must be purchased in advance. All fans are required to have a ticket for entry, regardless of age.

UK students can pick up one free ticket per game beginning one hour prior to tip at the Rupp Arena Box Office while supplies last. With limited capacity this season, UK faculty and staff must purchase a ticket for entry. Current season ticket holders will receive preassigned tickets loaded into their My UK Account.

Kentucky vs. Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 28 is scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network. The Wildcats and Lady Vols will tip at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 and can be streamed on SEC Network Plus through the WatchESPN app (subscription required).

Rupp Arena doors will open one hour prior to tip for both games and parking around Rupp Arena is available for $20. Attendance is limited to 15 percent of normal arena capacity. The UK women are 28-19 all-time in Rupp Arena and have played at least one game there each of the last 10 years.

Next game

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Kentucky

When: Sunday, 5 p.m.

TV: SEC Network