New date set for Kentucky women’s basketball game that was postponed at Tennessee

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team’s postponed game at Tennessee will now be played Sunday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. and will be shown live on ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

The Wildcats and Volunteers were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 3 but the meeting was postponed when Tennessee (9-2 overall, 3-1 SEC) paused all team activities after receiving word of a positive COVID-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.

Kentucky was previously scheduled to be off on Sunday. Tennessee was originally scheduled to play at Vanderbilt on Sunday but on Monday the Commodores discontinued their season because of COVID-19, opt-outs and injuries. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 80-73 on Jan. 17, a game in which the Commodores dressed just seven players.

The UK-Tennessee game is one of five SEC matchups that will take place on Jan. 24. The others are South Carolina at LSU, Auburn at Alabama, Florida at Mississippi and Texas A&M at Missouri.

Kentucky (10-3, 3-2 SEC) will next take the court Thursday at Auburn (5-7, 0-4 SEC) in a matchup that was rescheduled from last week because of COVID issues within the Tigers’ program.

Next game

No. 12 Kentucky at Auburn

8:30 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network)