Heralded freshman Treasure Hunt was ‘baptized by fire’ in Kentucky’s time of need

After scoring 12 points in the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team’s season-opening win over Murray State, freshman guard Treasure Hunt seemed to get lost in the shuffle. She scored just seven combined points in her next six appearances and did not play in UK’s first four Southeastern Conference contests.

But the five-star recruit made the most of a major opportunity this week, coming up clutch when the Cats desperately needed her.

With Rhyne Howard out because of an ankle injury and four other teammates missing because of COVID-19 protocols, Hunt drew the first start of her college career and was instrumental in UK’s 80-73 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday. She had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes. Hunt nailed an early three to give the Cats their first lead and in the closing seconds hit a pair of free throws as Vandy fouled to extend the game.

“She got baptized by fire, but I thought she stepped up to the challenge,” UK Coach Kyra Elzy said during a Tuesday media teleconference. “You all saw her ability to score ... She can score at all three levels.”

Hunt arrived on campus as one of the most highly rated recruits ever signed by former coach Matthew Mitchell. Against the Commodores, the 6-foot-1 guard from Chattanooga, Tenn., flashed the kind of versatile skill set that led to her being ranked No. 10 overall in the 2020 class according to the All-Star Girls Report.

“I’m so proud of Treasure. She did a great job tonight,” Chasity Patterson, who scored 16 points against the Commodores, said after the game. “I think this is just the start of something special for her, because she’s definitely a talented player.”

With UK’s roster still in a state of flux, Hunt could be in line for plenty more opportunities to show Wildcats fans what she’s capable of. Elzy said Howard is continuing to rehab and is considered day-to-day.

“We are still waiting for word, so we will update everyone when we have official word,” Elzy said as the Wildcats prepared for Thursday night’s game at Auburn. “We’re always optimistic, right?”

UK offered no update on the status of Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill, Erin Toller or Kameron Roach, all of whom missed Sunday’s game because of COVID protocols.

Vandy ends season

Sunday’s loss to the Cats turned out to be Vanderbilt’s swansong. On Monday, the school announced that the Commodores have discontinued their season because of COVID-19, opt-outs and injuries.

Vanderbilt dressed just seven players against UK and because of foul trouble in the closing seconds was in danger of not having enough bodies to finish the game.

According to a report in the Nashville Tennessean, the decision to end the season was driven by the players.

“We fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes. Their health, safety and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” Vanderbilt Athletics Director Candice Lee said in a release from the school. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”

Asked if Vanderbilt’s situation caused her to worry a similar fate could befall the Cats, Elzy said, “I mean, this is an unprecedented year. We went in saying we all have to be flexible. We all have to have the ability to adjust.

“It’s sad for anyone to have to cancel their basketball season. These student-athletes and coaches sacrifice a lot. They work so hard. Obviously, they want to play games and compete,” Elzy said. “So, my heart goes out to Vanderbilt and all of the other people that had to cancel their season and opt out. For us, we continue to pray and follow the protocols that our medical staff puts in place, and we keep our fingers crossed that we continue to stay healthy.”

Tiger time

Next up, the Wildcats will face Auburn in Alabama on Thursday night in a matchup that was rescheduled from last week because of COVID issues within the Tigers’ program.

Auburn (5-7) has lost five straight, including its first four SEC contests. The Tigers lost at Florida 68-54 on Sunday in their first game since Jan. 7.

Some good news for Auburn? All-SEC senior forward Unique Thompson returned to the lineup against the Gators after missing three games because of a medical issue and had 14 points on 6-for-14 shooting, 14 rebounds, two steals and two assists in 33 minutes.

In last season’s 68-61 loss at Kentucky, Thompson scored 27 points on 11-for-14 shooting and added 15 rebounds and three steals.

“Unique Thompson in the post, she’s one of the best players in the SEC. (She’s) a post that we will have our hands full with,” Elzy said. “We’re going to have to box her out, make her score over defense, one shot and out and be really physical with her. So, that poses a problem for us.”

Auburn’s style of play presents another potential landmine. UK has struggled lately to defend the dribble-drive offense, and Elzy expects the Tigers will look to exploit that weakness.

“The problem we will face is that they like to dribble penetrate and push in transition,” Elzy said. “Also, they press, they trap. So, we have to take care of the ball.”

Thursday

No. 12 Kentucky at Auburn

When: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: UK 10-3 (3-2 SEC); Auburn 5-7 (0-4 SEC)

Series: Kentucky leads 21-19

Last meeting: Kentucky won 68-61 on Jan. 27, 2020, in Memorial Coliseum.