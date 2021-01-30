UK transfers coming up clutch. ‘They understand what it takes … to win at this level.’

University of Kentucky guard Robyn Benton celebrated her 21st birthday in style on Thursday, piecing together her best performance as a Wildcat in an 81-68 victory over Alabama in Rupp Arena.

The former Auburn Tiger, who transferred to UK in April, has arguably been the team’s most important player off the bench all season, and she poured in 15 points and grabbed four rebounds against the Crimson Tide. Benton knocked down six of 10 field goals, including a trio of timely three-pointers that all came during crucial moments.

“She was huge off the bench, but we know she’s always going to come in looking to be that spark that we need,” teammate Rhyne Howard, who led the Cats in scoring against Alabama with 16, said of Benton. “She’s definitely going to hit some big shots when we need her to.”

Benton hasn’t been the only transfer to play a crucial role in the 15th-ranked Wildcats’ successful run through the first half of the season. Tennessee transfer Jazmine Massengill was quietly clutch against the Crimson Tide, pitching in seven points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench. Utah transfer Dre’una Edwards added 10 points and four rebounds, going 4-for-8 from the field.

Maryland transfer Olivia Owens played just eight minutes against Alabama, but the 6-foot-4 center has scored 10 points twice this season and has bolstered Kentucky’s depth in the post. She’s averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Edwards has posted three double-doubles. Benton is averaging 9.5 points — fourth-most on the team — and shooting 42 percent from the field. Massengill is developing into a crucial weapon in the backcourt, helping spell starting point guard Chasity Patterson and allowing Howard to play off the ball more often.

The bottom line: Kentucky’s transfer players have been and will continue to be crucial to this team’s success, and UK Coach Kyra Elzy is grateful for their contributions.

“You know, our transfers have been really good for us,” Elzy said following the win over Alabama. “Robyn Benton … she makes big plays for us. But the thing about the transfers, they have experience. And, there is something about college experience; maybe they haven’t played at Kentucky, but they understand what it takes to play at this level, what it takes to win at this level.

“Jazmine Massengill, she makes us different on the floor. She can push it. Her basketball IQ is extremely high. Her size and athleticism definitely poses a problem for the opponent. Olivia, she comes in, she’s physical, she gives us a low-post presence, and then Dre (Dre’una Edwards), is just dynamic offensively. She can score on the inside, she (can) lead the break, she can shoot the three, so we are very happy that they are at Kentucky.”

Considering that level of contribution from her adopted Cats, it’s no wonder Elzy is open to continue using transfers to help build UK’s future rosters.

“As far as transfers, we are always looking,” Elzy said. “There is a certain fit that we are looking for at Kentucky, and if it arises that we can get a great transfer, we’re always open to taking it.”

Tigers on deck

Next up, Kentucky hosts Missouri in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. The Tigers won at Florida 61-58 on Thursday night.

Missouri has hung tough with several good teams this season but has come out on the wrong end of many close games. Three of the Tigers’ SEC losses have come by a combined nine points. They fell to No. 8 Texas A&M 70-66 on Jan. 24 and in their previous game against LSU cut a 16-point deficit down to one before losing 66-64. They led heading into the fourth quarter at No. 10 Arkansas but dropped that contest 91-88.

Missouri is led by 6-foot sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell, who made last season’s All-SEC Freshman Team and All-SEC Second Team. Blackwell is averaging 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and in the Florida win had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Sharpshooting Hayley Frank averages 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds and has hit 19 of 40 three-pointers (48 percent). LaDazhia Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 boards.

Last season the Tigers finished 9-22 overall and 5-11 in the SEC.

Sunday

Missouri at No. 15 Kentucky

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Memorial Coliseum

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: Missouri 6-5 (2-4 SEC); UK 12-4 (5-3 SEC)

Series: UK leads 8-4

Last meeting: UK won 62-47 on Jan. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.