Weather, not COVID, throws unexpected wrinkle into UK’s women’s basketball schedule

A mixed bag of frozen precipitation has fallen on Lexington in the past week. As a result, Kentucky's game against LSU has been moved from Thursday night to Friday afternoon.

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team is facing yet another schedule change. The one surprise is this one has nothing to do with COVID-19.

The Wildcats’ game against LSU scheduled for Thursday night in Memorial Coliseum will instead be played on Friday afternoon because of winter weather conditions around Lexington and the southeast region.

Tip-off time is 2 p.m. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus and broadcast on radio at WLAP-AM 630.

Tickets purchased for the game will remain valid for Friday afternoon and ticket holders do not need to take further action.

Friday’s game will be UK’s annual Play4Kay Pink Game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer research. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to wear their pink UK gear from home and tweet and Instagram photos using #UKPink.

The game’s move from Thursday to Friday shortens 17th-ranked Kentucky’s window before its next contest, a nationally televised (ESPN) road game at second-ranked South Carolina on Sunday (3 p.m.). The Gamecocks visit No. 21 Tennessee on Thursday night.

Two previous UK games this season were rescheduled after coronavirus outbreaks at the opposing schools. Kentucky’s game at Tennessee was moved from Jan. 3 to Jan. 24, when UK was defeated 70-53.

The Wildcats’ game at Auburn was rescheduled from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, when UK won 76-71.

After the LSU and South Carolina games, Kentucky has only two regular-season games remaining — Feb. 25 at No. 22 Georgia and Feb. 28 at home against Ole Miss.

Kentucky (15-5 overall, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) is tied with Tennessee (by winning percentage) and Georgia for third place in the league. LSU (8-10, 6-6) is tied for sixth with Alabama.

The top four finishers receive byes to the quarterfinal round of the 14-team SEC Tournament scheduled for March 3-7 in Greenville, S.C.