Kentucky’s women’s basketball game against LSU again postponed

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team’s game against LSU scheduled for Friday has been postponed for the second time because of travel problems caused by inclement winter weather throughout the southeast region of the country.

The 17th-ranked Wildcats and Tigers were originally scheduled to meet Thursday night in Memorial Coliseum but the game was pushed to Friday afternoon and then postponed indefinitely. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

Kentucky’s next game is now scheduled for Sunday at No. 2 South Carolina at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Two previous UK games this season were rescheduled after coronavirus outbreaks at the opposing schools. The Wildcats’ game at Tennessee was moved from Jan. 3 to Jan. 24. UK lost that matchup 70-53.

UK’s game at Auburn was rescheduled from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, when UK won 76-71.

Following the trip to South Carolina Kentucky has two regular-season games left on the schedule — Feb. 25 at No. 22 Georgia and Feb. 28 against Mississippi in Memorial Coliseum.

‘Hustle player’

While Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson have been the top offensive threats this season for the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team, a veteran leader whom head coach Kyra Elzy has called the “heart” of the Wildcats has been quietly clutch.

Senior forward KeKe McKinney is in the midst of her best statistical season. She’s averaging career bests at 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and is shooting 45 percent from three-point range during Southeastern Conference play.

In the 17th-ranked Wildcats’ victory at Florida on Monday, McKinney scored a season-high 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting and had four rebounds. After the Gators fought back from a 16-point deficit to pull within three halfway through the fourth quarter, McKinney made a pair of huge jumpers as part of a 10-1 UK run to pull away.

“KeKe was our hustle player of the game,” Elzy said following the Florida victory. “I thought she really stepped up and set the tone defensively. It was contagious. Her heart, her hustle plays, getting on the floor ... I liked that she remained composed offensively. Down the stretch when we needed big buckets, she stepped up with confidence and knocked them down.”

Next game

No. 17 Kentucky at No. 2 South Carolina

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630