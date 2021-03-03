UK’s All-Defensive dynamo begins final postseason as a Cat in women’s SEC Tournament

When the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team opens play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday afternoon, it will mark the beginning of the final collegiate postseason run for a star who’s made a huge impact during a short stint as a Wildcat.

Chasity Patterson this week was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team following a regular season in which the senior from Houston, Texas, led the league and ranked in the top five nationally in steals. She’s been the defensive catalyst for Kentucky (16-7 overall, 9-6 SEC) ever since suiting up for the first time halfway through last season following her transfer from the Longhorns.

Patterson and Kameron Roach were the lone Wildcats to engage in Senior Day ceremonies prior to Sunday’s loss to Mississippi. Senior forwards KeKe McKinney and Tatyana Wyatt are taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 and returning to the program next year, while Patterson is foregoing that option in pursuit of a professional hoops career.

“Chasity has been incredible for our program,” UK Coach Kyra Elzy said during a Wednesday teleconference. “She has helped take us to the next level, and I love Chas being who she is ... she’s a winner, she knows how to win. And I would love to send her out with a great postseason.”

Though her time in Lexington was relatively short, Patterson etched a prominent place in program lore. Following the Ole Miss game, the 5-foot-5 spark plug who was rated the top point guard in the 2017 recruiting class by ESPN said she’ll always cherish her time in a UK uniform.

“Being a Kentucky Wildcat has been such an honor,” Patterson said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here, and the season’s not over. We’ve still got work to do, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Kentucky struggled on offense for the final three quarters in the loss to the Rebels, but Patterson was predictably effective during her last game in Memorial Coliseum. She scored 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting and hit two of three shots from three-point range. Afterward, she predicted the 17th-ranked Wildcats would quickly put the setback behind them.

“I’m very confident that we will bounce back,” Patterson said. “(We’ll) get back in the gym and work on stuff we need to work on ... We’re gonna lock in on defense. We’re definitely going to be ready for the SEC Tournament.”

‘We are a dangerous team’

Elzy also expressed confidence the Wildcats, who fell to the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament, would emerge from the loss against the Rebels with renewed energy.

“What’s going on in my mind is just what I told the team yesterday; March is what you play for. Let’s have fun, let’s be focused,” Elzy said. “March is survive and advance, and leave your heart on the floor.

“This is what you practice for, this is what you sacrifice for. I just tried to remind the team, there are still a lot of positives about this group. We are very talented, we have a lot of depth. We’re still one of the top teams in the country, and we are a dangerous team.”

Hunt emerging?

An emerging weapon could go a long way toward giving the Cats a postseason edge.

Heralded freshman Treasure Hunt has flashed serious potential at times this year but has played limited minutes and on multiple occasions gone consecutive games without seeing the court. Sunday’s game against Ole Miss had the look of a postseason dress rehearsal for the 6-foot-1 guard from Chattanooga, Tenn.

The 24 minutes she played against the Rebels were Hunt’s second most in a single game this season. She recorded eight points on 3-for-5 shooting and knocked down two of three attempts from the perimeter, chipping in a steal, a block and two rebounds.

“Really proud of Treasure. I thought she came in and gave us some really solid minutes at Georgia and also today,” Elzy said after the Ole Miss game. “Last week she had one of her best practices, like the light bulb went off. She continues to get better and better. She was efficient offensively, I thought she held her own defensively, and that’s what we’ll need from Treasure going down the stretch.”

Thursday

No. 17 Kentucky vs. Florida or Auburn

When: About 1:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: UK 16-7 (9-5 SEC); Florida 10-12 (3-11 SEC); Auburn 5-18 (0-15 SEC)

Series: Kentucky leads Florida 33-26; Auburn leads Kentucky 26-25.

Last meetings: Kentucky beat Florida 88-80 on Feb. 15, 2021, in Gainesville; Kentucky beat Auburn 76-71 on Jan. 21, 2021, in Auburn.

SEC Tournament

When: Wednesday-Sunday

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

TV: SEC Network (first round through quarterfinals); ESPNU (Saturday’s semifinals); ESPN2 (Sunday’s finals)

Thursday’s schedule

11 a.m.: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Mississippi State

About 1:30 p.m.: No. 5 Kentucky vs. Florida-Auburn winner

6 p.m.: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 Missouri

About 8:30 p.m.: No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Mississippi