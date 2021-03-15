UK women are headed to the NCAA Tournament. Check out the Wildcats’ seed and draw.

University of Kentucky basketball fans still have a reason to cheer in March.

The UK women’s hoops team received an at-large berth and was made the No. 4 seed in the River Walk Region of the NCAA Tournament when the 64-team field was revealed Monday night. The Wildcats will face No. 13 seed Idaho State on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Specific sites for first-round games will be announced later.

Idaho State (22-3 overall, 15-2 Big Sky Conference) won the Big Sky regular-season title and earned an automatic bid to the Big Dance by also winning the league tournament. The Bengals enter the NCAA Tournament on a six-game winning streak.

The entire NCAA Tournament will be played in Texas, with first-round games held in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos. Second-round games will be played in three different San Antonio venues. All games in the Sweet 16 and beyond will be played in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, UK earned an at-large berth following its loss to No. 12 Georgia in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Kentucky is 17-8 overall and went 9-6 in the loaded SEC, finishing fifth in the league. The Wildcats enter the NCAA Tournament having lost two of their last three games.

Connecticut, ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25, is the No. 1 seed in Kentucky’s region. The Huskies will be without head coach Geno Auriemma through at least the first two rounds of the tournament because he tested positive for COVID-19. Baylor is the No. 2 seed in UK’s region and Tennessee the No. 3.

The Wildcats face a potential second-round matchup with No. 5 seed Iowa and star freshman Caitlin Clark, who leads the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game.

Led by junior star Rhyne Howard — who was recently voted SEC Player of the Year for the second straight season — Kentucky has struggled at times during its first campaign under head coach Kyra Elzy, but produced a solid NCAA Tournament resume. The Wildcats beat four teams currently ranked in the top 25 and dropped back-to-back games just once. Those consecutive losses came at the hands of South Carolina — the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair Region — and Texas A&M — the No. 2 seed in the Mercado Region.

Kentucky’s tournament opener

No. 4 seed Kentucky vs. No. 13 seed Idaho State

What: Women’s NCAA Tournament River Walk Regional

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Texas (Site TBA)

TV: ESPN

Records: Kentucky 17-8, Idaho State 22-3.