UK women face tough task against Iowa’s star freshman in NCAA Tournament’s second round

A couple of seasons ago, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team boasted the best freshman in the country. If the Wildcats are going to move forward in the NCAA Tournament, they’ll have to get past one of this season’s most talented newcomers.

Former National Freshman of the Year winner and current finalist for National Player of the Year Rhyne Howard led fourth-seeded Kentucky (18-8 overall) to a 71-63 victory over No. 13 seed Idaho State in the opening round on Sunday. UK’s reward is a second-round matchup with No. 5 seed Iowa (19-9) and star freshman Caitlin Clark, who scored 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting in the Hawkeyes’ first-round rout of No. 12 seed Central Michigan.

Clark wasn’t named National Freshman of the Year — that honor went to Connecticut phenom Paige Bueckers — but the dynamic guard was voted a second-team All-American after a regular season in which she led the nation in scoring (26.7 points per game).

“Obviously, Caitlin Clark is a phenomenal player and scorer, so we will have our hands full,” UK Coach Kyra Elzy said following Sunday’s win.

Clark flashed her entire offensive repertoire in Iowa’s first-round victory; knocking down three of eight shots from the perimeter, hitting mid-range jumpers and successfully attacking the basket. The lean, 6-foot Iowa native also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Basketball legend Sue Bird has certainly been impressed by Clark’s game. Bird, the WNBA’s all-time assists leader, discussed Clark during ESPN’s coverage of the tournament on Sunday.

“To me, she’s the most exciting player in college basketball right now,” Bird said of Clark. “I was like, ‘Oh, Iowa’s on, let me turn this on.’ She’s exciting to watch.”

Clark admitted to being a little starstruck when told of Bird’s comments following Iowa’s win over Central Michigan.

“It’s special she says that to me,” Clark said. “I think that’s one of the biggest compliments you can receive.”

Clark’s talent is transcendent, but the Hawkeyes — who fell to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament championship game — are far from a one-trick pony. Iowa’s second-leading scorer, 6-foot-3 junior forward Monika Czinano, also had 23 points on Sunday. McKenna Warnock, a 6-foot-1 wing, pitched in a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“They, all around, are really good scorers,” UK’s Blair Green said of Iowa following her 10-point effort in the Wildcats’ win on Sunday. “We’re a great defensive team and I think it’s going to be a really fun matchup.”

The Wildcats better bring their “A” game on defense if they hope to march into the Sweet 16, because the Hawkeyes boast the nation’s second-most prolific offense (86.6) and have knocked down the sixth-most three-point buckets in Division I.

“I think we have to approach it the same way (as Idaho State),” Elzy said. “Defense first. We must get our defense set, be intense, lock down the game plan. We’ll have to change our defenses up. It might not be just one certain defense to get the job done.”

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Central Michigan guard Micaela Kelly (11) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in San Antonio. Iowa won 87-72. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Eric Gay AP

Tournament disparity

The NCAA came under fire last week over disparities between amenities for the men’s and women’s teams in the San Antonio bubble.

The controversy broke when Stanford assistant coach Ali Kershner made a social media post comparing a picture of the men’s weight-lifting facility, which was filled with high-end equipment, with the women’s, which contained a stack of yoga mats and just one rack of dumbbells.

Numerous players, coaches and analysts criticized the NCAA over the differences in the training facilities as well as meals. Women’s players were given simple boxed meals while men’s players enjoyed vast buffets filled with options like steak and lobster macaroni and cheese. Men’s teams were also given “swag” bags that dwarfed those given to the women.

The women’s weight-lifting facility was upgraded overnight after the story broke.

“I want to be really clear,’‘ NCAA President Mark Emmert told reporters on Friday. “This is not something that should have happened and, should we ever conduct a tournament like this again, will ever happen again.’‘

Following Kentucky’s win over Idaho State, Blair Green addressed the controversy.

“It’s been disappointing. There just should not be any inequality there. I think (everyone) has done a great job of voicing their opinions and bringing it up,” Green said. “I’m just glad that we have been able to start the conversations about inequality and I think the NCAA is hearing us and they’re starting to step up and have those conversations.”

‘Enjoy Texas’

Sunday’s victory marked Kyra Elzy’s first NCAA Tournament win as a head coach. The man she replaced hopes several more will come in short order.

Former UK Coach Matthew Mitchell — who abruptly retired because of health concerns about two weeks before the season started — exchanged texts with Elzy before the Wildcats departed for San Antonio.

“I sent Coach Mitchell a text message telling him how much I missed him and couldn’t wait to catch up. He sent me a text message and said, ‘I look forward to catching up with you, but I hope it’s a long time from now. Enjoy Texas.’”

Tuesday

No. 4 seed Kentucky vs. No. 5 seed Iowa

What: NCAA Tournament River Walk Regional second-round game

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio

When: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: UK 18-8; Iowa 19-8

Series: Iowa leads 1-0

Last meeting: Iowa won 74-68 on Nov. 23, 1991, in Lexington