‘Number 3 out.’ Kentucky women’s basketball player decides to transfer.

Kentucky forward KeKe McKinney (3) passed the ball against Texas A&M during the first half Jan. 7 2021, in College Station, Texas. AP

The Kentucky’s women’s basketball has lost a player to the transfer portal.

KeKe McKinney, who started all 26 games for the Cats this season and 94 of 113 in her four-year UK career, announced on Twitter that she will leave Lexington as a graduate transfer and play one season at another school.

“I have been blessed over the past four years to have the opportunity to play for the University of Kentucky. I have built relationships over the years that I will cherish forever and miss dearly.”

She added later in her statement that “I am ready to move on and figure out what this next chapter for me holds. God has always been number one in my life and wherever I may land, I know he will be in control. … I will miss you Big Blue Nation. I will always love you all and again, thank you for having me. Part of me will forever bleed blue. Number 3 out.”

McKinney, a 6-foot-1 forward from Knoxville, averaged 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for Kentucky this season. Those numbers were similar to her career statistics: 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.