Incoming freshman missing from new Kentucky roster

One Kentucky signee expected to provide depth at linebacker is not listed in the newly distributed UK media guide.
Ashtan Pierre, a three-star athlete from Pompano Beach, Fla., is not on the roster or mentioned in the media guide.
When asked about the 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker’s omission, a UK spokesman said that Coach Mark Stoops would address it when he meets with the media later Monday on the first day of Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta..
On his Twitter bio information, Pierre lists himself as a “Student Athlete @ UK” and he recently has retweeted several Kentucky players.
All other players from the freshman class are listed on the Kentucky roster and have been assigned numbers.
