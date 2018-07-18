Gunnar Hoak (12) dropped back to throw a pass during one of UK’s spring practices. Left to right were quarterbacks Danny Clark (8), Walker Wood (17) and Terry Wilson (3) and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw.
UK Football

While fans fret about Kentucky’s QBs, those inside program have no worries. Here’s why.

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

July 18, 2018 09:04 AM

ATLANTA

There are zero Division I starts among Kentucky’s quarterback contenders.

That is a thing that doubters will point to and fans will wring their hands over until the season opener.

But that’s not a worry for Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops or his players who have watched the quarterbacks over the past few months.

I don’t feel like these guys are inexperienced,” the head coach said of Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson. “They haven’t taken a college snap in a game for us or anything like that, but they’ve been around.”

Stoops points to the multiple years that Hoak has been in the system under offensive coordinators Eddie Gran and Darrin Hinshaw.

And there’s Wilson’s own experience as a junior-college quarterback and as a redshirt at Oregon before that.

“They’re both very poised and confident,” Stoops said Monday at Southeastern Conference Media Days.

But don’t just take Stoops’ word for it.

Kentucky football finished spring practice without picking a starting quarterback. At SEC Football Media Days, head coach Mark Stoops was asked if he had a timetable for picking a starter between Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson.

Senior tight end C.J. Conrad spent the entire spring healing up after shoulder and foot surgeries. It gave him some time to dissect the offense and to watch its potential signal callers.

“We’re really excited about all those guys,” he said, adding redshirt freshman Danny Clark to his mix. “The thing you guys don’t get to see is the practice on an everyday basis, the workouts on an everyday basis. Those three guys bring it. … They’re all really good.”

Conrad has seen Hoak, Wilson and Clark working on their strength and stamina this summer.

But there are things happening behind the scenes with the quarterbacks during the summer — when coaches aren’t allowed to work directly with the players — that have Conrad most excited.

wilson.jpg
Kentucky fans got their first look at junior-college transfer Terry Wilson in the Blue-White Spring Game this past April. Wilson completed 10 of 24 passes for 131 yards and threw an interception. He rushed five times for 14 yards.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Those things will be the key to a successful transition from Stephen Johnson for two seasons to whoever is the next Kentucky quarterback.

“It’s been the best player-led summer as far as attendance, participation, just guys locked in … since I’ve been here,” Conrad said.

The UK tight end broke down what makes Hoak and Wilson potential starters for Kentucky, noting that Hoak might have been a quiet kid when he arrived on campus, but he’s grown into a leader.

“He’s more vocal than you guys think,” Conrad said of the 6-foot-4, 206-pound sophomore from Dublin, Ohio. “When he first got here, he wasn’t. He was exactly what you guys think. He was very quiet.

“Now I can see he’s got a lot more confidence and has done a lot better job of being vocal. He’s a guy that’s there every single day.”

hoak.jpg
Gunnar Hoak has not thrown a pass in a regular-season game during two previous seasons at UK. He completed 14 of 25 for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Blue-White Spring Game this past April.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Johnson, who helped lead UK to back-to-back bowl games during his two seasons as the starter, didn’t necessarily have experience or a large leadership role early on.

“Stephen wasn’t that loud at first, either,” Conrad said. “It’s all about confidence at the end of the day, and you can see that confidence building up.”

Hoak is an accurate passer, Stoops noted, something that Hinshaw has said will be mandatory this season while he tries to get Kentucky’s completion percentage up in the 65-70 range.

Running back Benny Snell says Hoak has that capability.

“Gunnar is a pocket passer. He’s very accurate,” Snell said. “He can put it where he wants to.”

Kentucky will need to choose a starting quarterback during fall camp. At SEC Football Media Days, star running back Benny Snell talks about the strengths of Gunnar Hoak, Terry Wilson and Danny Clark.

Snell had similar things to say about Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore from Oklahoma City.

“He has a great arm, very versatile and he can run,” the junior said. “That’s going to help the run game a lot.”

Stoops isn’t sure Kentucky’s fans — or even its coaches — have seen everything that Wilson is capable of quite yet.

“He’s very athletic,” the UK coach said. “He brings a skill set that I’m not sure you can see fully until you get into a game situation.

“In scrimmages, we’re never completely live and that hinders him some. … He’s a very confident guy, works extremely hard. He can run and throw.”

clark.jpg
Danny Clark completed eight of 13 passes for 77 yards in Kentucky’s Blue-White Spring Game in April.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK’s senior tight end said Wilson has impressed everyone with how hard he works.

“He’s there every single day and is a guy you can rely on,” Conrad said. “You’ve got guys who come in mid-year and sometimes they take a while to transition, but I haven’t seen any bumps in his road so far. He hit the road running.”

But Stoops made it clear he’s in no hurry to name a starter anytime soon.

“It would be reckless to make that decision before it plays out,” he said. “Let’s just see where it goes.”

Clips from various plays by quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak as well as the rest of the University of Kentucky football team during this year’s annual Blue and White spring match Friday at Kroger Field.

