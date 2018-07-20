Several Kentucky players voted among best in SEC, but Cats picked near bottom of East again.

Despite returning 17 starters from a team that reached its second straight bowl, Kentucky will start the season from the same place it did this time last year: picked to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference’s East Division.
In the votes, released on Friday morning, the Cats were picked to finish behind Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Missouri this season. UK was picked ahead of Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Kentucky did get a bump in the player voting, with junior Benny Snell selected as a co-first team running back in the league alongside Alabama’s Damien Harris, a former Madison Southern star.
Both UK linebacker Josh Allen and safety Mike Edwards were selected to the conference’s second-team defense
Tight end C.J. Conrad was picked third team in the SEC. Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam and Georgia’s Isaac Nauta were first and second, respectively.
Overall, Georgia and Alabama were projected to win their respective divisions to set up a rematch in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide received 193 votes to be the league champion.
Last season at this time, the Cats were picked to finish fifth in the SEC’s East Division behind Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina and just ahead of Vanderbilt and Missouri.
Kentucky has gone 7-6 in each of the last two seasons, finishing third in the East last season.
The Cats’ two SEC West opponents this season, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, were picked third and fourth in the SEC West this year.
All-SEC preseason voting
EASTERN DIVISION (First-place votes in parenthesis)
Georgia (271)
1,977
South Carolina (8)
1,535
Florida (4)
1,441
Missouri
1,057
Kentucky (1)
874
Tennessee (1)
704
Vanderbilt
392
WESTERN DIVISION (First-place votes in parenthesis)
Alabama (263)
1,971
Auburn (19)
1,664
Mississippi State (2)
1,239
Texas A&M
1,091
LSU
1,025
Ole Miss
578
Arkansas
412
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama
193
Georgia
69
Auburn
14
South Carolina
4
Florida
2
Mississippi State
1
Missouri
1
2018 PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First Team
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Damien Harris, Alabama
RB Benny Snell, Kentucky
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL Martez Ivey, Florida
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
Second Team
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
WR Terry Godwin, Georgia
WR Ryan Davis, Auburn
TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Lester Cotton, Alabama
OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
Third Team
*QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
*QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State
RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina
OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn
C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
First Team
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Cece Jefferson, Florida
DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
LB Devin White, LSU
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB Greedy Williams, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Second Team
DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia
DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky
DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
DB Jamel Dean, Auburn
DB CJ Henderson, Florida
Third Team
DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
*DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
*DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB David Reese, Florida
LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas
DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
DB Marco Wilson, Florida
DB Javaris Davis, Auburn
DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P Corey Fatony, Missouri
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second Team
P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia
AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Third Team
P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK Tucker McCann, Missouri
RS Trevon Diggs, Alabama
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
* - Indicates a tie
