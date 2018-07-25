One of UK’s top defensive players to miss start of training camp. Here’s why.

Sophomore defensive lineman Josh Paschal will be slowly easing back into fall camp after having surgery on his foot, Mark Stoops confirmed Wednesday.
The player, who moved from a linebacker spot to the defensive line during the spring, could be cleared to play by the season opener on Sept. 1, but the UK coach didn’t offer a specific timeline for Paschal’s return. He will miss at least a portion of training camp.
Stoops met with the media at the downtown Marriott before taking the stage at an alumni association speaking event on Wednesday.
Paschal played in 13 games last season for UK as a true freshman and finished with 17 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
