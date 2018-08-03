If the competition remains close, will Kentucky consider playing two QBs?

If one Kentucky quarterback doesn’t separate himself in the next couple of weeks leading up to the season opener, the coaches haven’t ruled out playing more than one of them.

At the team’s annual Media Day on Friday, Mark Stoops was asked if he plans to play both Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak early in the season and the head coach simply said: “Right now I do.”

But it’s hard to know how the competition is going to play out, Stoops cautioned.

“You’ve heard me say it, I’m honest about it, but I think at that position you get a good feel for what you have but until you get to a game, you’re not exactly 100 percent sure and that’s not different in many places, not different in the NFL in my opinion,” he said.

Gunnar Hoak is competing with Terry Wilson for the starting quarterback position during Kentrucky's fall football camp. At the team's media day, Hoak was asked what he saw as his advantage in the battle.

Until those players get under center and get live game repetitions, something neither Hoak nor Wilson have yet, it’s hard to know exactly what UK has, Stoops said.

“I think it’s fair to both of those guys to give them an opportunity because it’s very close at this time,” he said.

Terry Wilson will compete with Gunnar Hoak for Kentucky's starting quarterback position during training camp. A junior college transfer, Wilson talked at media day about what he brings to the battle.

After the Blue-White Spring Game in April, Kentucky quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw said he had played two quarterbacks before.

After that scrimmage, Hinshaw was asked if there’s a scenario where UK might play both. “There could be, you never know,” he said.

“We’re going to do what’s best for Kentucky football,” he said. “Most of the time, you don’t like to pull people and go back and forth, you want them to be in rhythm. We’ll see what happens when we get to that point.”

Sophomore quarterback Gunnar Hoak (12) answered questions from media members at Kroger field on Friday.

When asked about it on Friday just before the Cats took the field for the first time to open fall practices, Hinshaw said all four quarterbacks, including Danny Clark and Walker Wood, would get their fair share of repetitions early, adding that Hoak and Wilson had “earned the right to compete and get more reps.”

Kentucky will have seven full practices before the first scrimmage, Hinshaw said, which might start to create some space between starters and backups.

In previous places, Hinshaw said he’s used multiple quarterbacks in a game. It’s not always perfect.

“It just depends who has the hot hand when you’re doing it like that sometimes,” he said. “It also depends on what defense you’re playing. One thing I’m doing right now is I’m coaching them both the same to go out there and go execute our offense.”