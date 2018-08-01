New Kentucky ‘recruit’ already having quite the impact on Cats.

Luke Klausing, an 11-year-old boy from Louisville with cystic fibrosis, had a “signing day” event Wednesday morning to join UK’s football team for the season as part of a community outreach project for UK football. Klausing will be a regular on the UK sidelines this season as he battles his disease. Beside Like were his parents, Jessica and Joey Klausing. Players Walker Wood, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Zach Johnson, George Asafo-Adjei and C.J. Conrad were on hand as Team Impact captains. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com