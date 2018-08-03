Stoops opens fall camp with ‘heavy heart.’ UK assistant, player battling health problems.

It was a somber start to Kentucky football Media Day with Mark Stoops announcing that both a player and a coach are dealing with health problems.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I open that way,” he said Friday.

UK sophomore defensive lineman Josh Paschal learned recently that he is battling a malignant melanoma. It was discovered after he had a place surgically removed on his foot recently.

The medical staff at Kentucky is waiting for further results.

Stoops also announced that offensive line coach John Schlarman is dealing with an undisclosed “health issue,” and is undergoing testing. He plans to remain with the team as he works through the health issue.

There was no timeline on when Paschal will return after his latest biopsy. The initial timeline was for the sophomore, who recently had moved from an outside linebacker to inside, to return in time for the season opener.

Paschal played in 13 games last season for UK as a true freshman and finished with 17 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Schlarman, a former UK letterman, has been a member of Stoops’ staff since the beginning of his tenure at Kentucky.

Stoops asked for privacy for Paschal, Schlarman and their families during this difficult time.