Kentucky’s coach offers update on player battling malignant melanoma

It’s still unclear if Kentucky sophomore Josh Paschal will miss the entire season or just part of the season after being treated for a malignant melanoma on the bottom of his foot.

The linebacker turned defensive lineman has had multiple surgeries on his foot and recently had a skin graft, but Coach Mark Stoops didn’t offer many specifics on Paschal’s prognosis.

“He’s meeting this week with his treatment team,” Stoops said of Paschal, who was competing for a starting job on the defensive line before being sidelined. “He’s out indefinitely. I’ll update you if I have more information on that.”

SHARE COPY LINK On Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops talked about Landon Young’s injury, Josh Paschal’s status, John Schlarman’s illness and the winner of the quarterback battle. UK opens the season Saturday against Central Michigan.

Paschal is around the team a lot still, mostly while getting treatments in the training room.

“He’s been dealing with the surgeries,” Stoops continued. “The most recent one was a skin graft. It wasn’t as invasive as the previous one. Helps heal the bottom of the foot.

“He’s kind of getting through all that. He’ll be more excited when he can be up moving and getting around. They’re telling him as soon as that heals up he can get in there and lift weights and things like that. I know he’s excited about that.”

On Kentucky’s new depth chart, junior T.J. Carter is listed as the starting defensive end where Paschal was vying for time. Behind Carter are Calvin Taylor and Kordell Looney.