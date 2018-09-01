UK football player thrown out of season opener against Central Michigan

UK cornerback Chris Westry was thrown out of Saturday’s season opener against Central Michigan following a targeting call in the second quarter.
Westry — a second-team cornerback for the Wildcats — collided with Central Michigan running back Jonathan Ward on a pass play on 3rd-and-11. The pass was incomplete, but Westry was hit with a 15-yard targeting penalty and thrown out of the game after that call was confirmed on video replay. Central Michigan also got a first down on the play, later setting up a CMU touchdown to give the Chippewas a 10-7 lead.
Westry started 33 of 38 games in his first three seasons as a Wildcat and has three career interceptions.
