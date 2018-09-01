Terry Wilson has a rough time in first start as UK quarterback

It was a tough UK football debut for Terry Wilson.
The junior college transfer committed three turnovers in the first half of his first game as UK’s starting quarterback and headed to the locker room with an apparent injury to his left arm following his second interception late in the second quarter.
By that point in the game, Wilson was 6-for-11 for 38 yards and two interceptions with seven carries for 20 yards and a lost fumble on a rush attempt. The second interception set up a Central Michigan field goal, giving the Chippewas a 20-14 lead with 1:01 left in the first half.
Wilson, who started his college career at Oregon before playing in the junior college ranks last season, beat out sophomore Gunnar Hoak for the starting quarterback job this fall. Hoak came into the game for the Wildcats’ final possession of the first half, completing a 19-yard pass over the middle to David Bouvier on his first play of the afternoon.
Hoak and Bouvier connected again later in the series for a 24-yard touchdown to put the Cats ahead 21-20 heading into halftime. Hoak, who had never played in a college game until then, was 3-for-5 for 48 yards during that possession.
A member of UK’s 2016 recruiting class, Hoak was a redshirt that year, the third-string quarterback behind Stephen Johnson and Drew Barker last season and entered this fall as the Cats’ backup quarterback. He was the No. 40 pro-style QB in the 2016 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
There was no immediate word on the extent of Wilson’s injury, but he was one of the first players to emerge from the locker room for the second half. Wilson and Hoak warmed up on the sideline together during the final minutes of halftime, and Hoak came out at quarterback for UK’s opening possession of the third quarter.
