Report: Central Michigan will be short two starters and a captain for UK game.

A starting linebacker and tight end as well as a wide receiver listed as a team captain for Central Michigan did not make the trip to Lexington.
Adam Jaksa, the radio and television play-by-play broadcaster for Central Michigan, reported the update on Twitter.
Tight end Logan Hessbrook, a 6-foot-3 senior, is the Chippewas’ top returning tight end with 10 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown last season despite missing the final 10 games with an injury. He has two freshmen, Bernhard Raimann and Keegan Cossou, listed as his backups.
Linebacker Alex Briones, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound senior, was one of the Chips’ most productive defenders last season, finishing third on the team in tackles with 83, including 8.5 for loss and three sacks. Briones also had three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
On the depth chart, Briones’ backup is listed as senior Trevor Apsey or redshirt freshman Troy Brown.
The senior wide out, Devon Spalding, was a team captain. As a running back last season, he rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries last season.
