Vote: If UK beats Florida Saturday should Cats be ranked? It’s been a long time.

If Kentucky were to do the improbable Saturday in Gainesville, could the Cats earn their first college football poll ranking since 2007?
UK dropped out of the “others receiving votes” list in the AP poll this week after a convincing, but, at times, listless 35-20 home win over Central Michigan. But the coaches’ poll thought better of UK, as the Cats bumped up from 8 to 13 points in the USA Today rankings, still out of the top 25, but at least on the radar.
(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the poll hasn’t loaded above this paragraph, copy and paste the original link into your mobile browser.)
Meanwhile, Florida, UK’s Week 2 opponent, landed at No. 25 in both polls after being unranked in the preseason. The Gators sat just outside both preseason polls in the unofficial 27th spot before spanking FCS opponent Charleston Southern 53-6 in their home opener.
Kentucky, famously, hasn’t beaten Florida for 31 years, and Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said this week he doesn’t see the streak ending on Saturday.
“It’s 31, right?” he asked in a recent interview. “It’ll be 32 after Saturday.”
Kentucky hasn’t been ranked in either poll since the Rich Brooks era in 2007 and, before that, hadn’t been ranked in an AP poll since 1985 and a coaches poll since 1998, so odds are long that they might crack the list next week even with a road win over a ranked opponent.
Regardless of whether a win over Florida pushes UK into the rankings, it would mark the most significant win yet in Coach Mark Stoops’ tenure.
Kentucky’s game at No. 25 Florida is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.
The AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pv
1. Alabama (48)
1-0
1511
1
2. Clemson (12)
1-0
1467
2
3. Georgia
1-0
1350
3
4. Ohio St.
1-0
1262
5
5. Wisconsin (1)
1-0
1258
4
6. Oklahoma
1-0
1251
7
7. Auburn
1-0
1236
9
8. Notre Dame
1-0
1080
12
9. Washington
0-1
870
6
10. Stanford
1-0
865
13
11. LSU
1-0
801
25
12. Virginia Tech
1-0
777
20
13. Penn St.
1-0
768
10
14. West Virginia
1-0
762
17
15. Michigan St.
1-0
684
11
16. TCU
1-0
632
16
17. Southern Cal
1-0
628
15
18. Mississippi St.
1-0
538
18
19. UCF
1-0
407
21
20. Boise St.
1-0
391
22
21. Michigan
0-1
318
14
22. Miami
0-1
241
8
23. Oregon
1-0
217
24
24. South Carolina
1-0
125
NR
25. Florida
1-0
89
NR
Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Alabama (59)
1-0
1571
1
2. Clemson (3)
1-0
1498
2
3. Georgia
1-0
1414
4
4. Ohio State (1)
1-0
1398
3
5. Oklahoma
1-0
1312
5
6. Wisconsin
1-0
1249
7
7. Auburn
1-0
1219
10
8. Notre Dame
1-0
1077
11
9. Stanford
1-0
909
13
10. Penn State
1-0
893
9
11. Washington
0-1
800
6
12. Southern California
1-0
766
15
13. Michigan State
1-0
733
12
14. Virginia Tech
1-0
730
17
15. LSU
1-0
724
24
16. TCU
1-0
699
16
17. West Virginia
1-0
612
20
18. Mississippi State
1-0
531
18
19. Boise State
1-0
362
22
20. Central Florida
1-0
339
23
21. Miami (Fla.)
0-1
277
8
22. Michigan
0-1
227
14
23. Oklahoma State
1-0
225
25
24. South Carolina
1-0
189
NR
25. Florida
1-0
138
NR
Others receiving votes: Oregon 136; Northwestern 87; Texas A&M 84; Utah 70; Florida State 46; Memphis 27; Boston College 21; Kentucky 13; Washington State 11; Appalachian State 9; Duke 9; Iowa 9; North Carolina State 9; South Florida 9; Fresno State 7; Arkansas 6; Iowa State 6; Arkansas State 5; Hawaii 4; Houston 4; Kansas State 4; Cincinnati 3; Maryland 2; Georgia Tech 1; San Diego State 1.
