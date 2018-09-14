A tip and a strip: First two games full of huge plays for UK’s Allen.

Josh Allen does so many of the little things right.

Some of those little things might have gotten lost against Florida because they happened near the end of the historic win over the Gators.

On the final play of the game, Allen was able to come up behind Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks and strip the ball, which led to a scoop and score by UK safety Davonte Robinson as time expired.

Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen talks about UK's 27-16 win at Florida on Sept. 8, 2018.

On the Gators’ drive before that, Allen’s acrobatic tip of a ball headed for the corner on a two-point conversion was key as well.

“He was looking for it, had instincts, just picked it up and made a nice play on it,” Coach Mark Stoops said of the two-point conversion denial that helped UK hold the Gators to 16 total points.

But none of that is a surprise to Stoops.

“He’s playing really good football across the board,” the coach said of Allen, who opted to come back for his senior season after pondering a leap to the NFL Draft.

“Even things that go unnoticed. He’s just playing the game the right way and he’s been doing his job and playing within the framework of the defense and in predictable pass, he’s gotten great pressure. Just doing a lot of things good.”

The preseason All-Southeastern Conference pick has 15 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble in two games this season despite teams game planning away from him on the field.