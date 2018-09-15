UK supplies plenty of fireworks after quiet start in win over Murray State

It was mostly a quiet, vanilla kind of day at Kroger Field.
Then Kentucky decided to spice things up a bit with a little trick play near the end of the third quarter that gave the fans something to remember from the Cats’ 48-10 victory over winless Murray State.
The trickery included a 49-yard touchdown play for sophomore wide receiver Zy’Aire Hughes after Benny Snell connected on a shovel pass to quarterback Terry Wilson, who left it for Hughes.
On his first-ever offensive touch, the Paducah native took it 49 yards for the score to put the Cats up 34-3 on Saturday.
Wilson and Snell did plenty of other fun things, too, with the Cats’ quarterback connecting on 19 of 25 pass attempts for 163 yards while running 13 times for 80 yards and a 42-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
Snell added to his touchdown total, getting the 35th of his career on a 7-yard run in the second quarter that extended the lead to 17-0 with 1:43 to go before the half.
A flurry in the final seconds of the first half, got the Racers (0-3) on the board via a 29-yard field goal from Gabriel Vicente that capped an eight-play, 64-yard drive. Preston Rice had a 21-yard touchdown run in the final minute for Murray State.
Kentucky’s defense got three straight three-and-outs to open the third quarter and the offense went to work, including a 3-yard touchdown run for A.J. Rose and then the Hughes play.
Late in the game, lots of new faces came into the game and backup quarterback Gunnar Hoak found true freshman Allen Dailey for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
The backup to the backup quarterback, Danny Clark, added a 2-yard touchdown run of his own to round out UK’s scoring.
Kicker Miles Butler, also a Paducah native, took his first field goal attempts of the season and made both, first from 40 yards and then from 38 yards out.
Wideout Lynn Bowden had a career-best 89 yards receiving on eight catches, including a 25-yard grab.
The Cats amassed 528 yards of offense, including 283 passing and 245 on the ground. They held Murray State to 302 yards, with 75 of those coming on the final drive of the game mostly against UK backups.
Mike Edwards led Kentucky with five tackles, including one for a loss and a QB hurry. Derrick Baity, Josh Allen and Darius West added four tackles apiece.
