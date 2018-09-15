Video: ESPN host’s UK prediction goes out the window — head first

ESPN “College GameDay” host Rece Davis saw no way Kentucky had the stuff to end its 31-game losing streak against Florida last Saturday.
After the Wildcats did just that with a 27-16 victory in The Swamp, Davis had time to rethink speaking ill of UK.
In a video released Saturday morning by the GameDay crew, Davis issued a full apology. If you haven’t seen the video, we won’t ruin the fun of the surprise that awaits at the end, but we do know that no one from ESPN was injured in the filming and that, no, those are not real UK players.
Here you go. Enjoy!
Comments