Kentucky running back Benny Snell took part in the Cat Walk before Saturday’s game against Murray State at Kroger Field. Snell had some choice words this week for anyone who disrespects his Wildcats.
Kentucky running back Benny Snell took part in the Cat Walk before Saturday’s game against Murray State at Kroger Field. Snell had some choice words this week for anyone who disrespects his Wildcats. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Benny Snell took part in the Cat Walk before Saturday’s game against Murray State at Kroger Field. Snell had some choice words this week for anyone who disrespects his Wildcats. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Football

Video: ESPN host’s UK prediction goes out the window — head first

Herald-Leader Staff Report

September 15, 2018 11:40 AM

ESPN “College GameDay” host Rece Davis saw no way Kentucky had the stuff to end its 31-game losing streak against Florida last Saturday.

After the Wildcats did just that with a 27-16 victory in The Swamp, Davis had time to rethink speaking ill of UK.

In a video released Saturday morning by the GameDay crew, Davis issued a full apology. If you haven’t seen the video, we won’t ruin the fun of the surprise that awaits at the end, but we do know that no one from ESPN was injured in the filming and that, no, those are not real UK players.

Here you go. Enjoy!

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Join the University of Kentucky football team as they walk to Kroger Field before their September 15 game against Murray State.

By

  Comments  