Kentucky beats Murray State 48-10 Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Wildcats are 3-0 with a game against No. 16 Mississippi State next on the schedule.
By
Kentucky beats Murray State 48-10 Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Wildcats are 3-0 with a game against No. 16 Mississippi State next on the schedule.
By

UK Football

Here’s your first look at UK’s home game-heavy 2019 football schedule.

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

September 18, 2018 02:32 PM

Kentucky will be clicking its Nike-cleated heels together in 2019 chanting “there’s no place like home” after seeing next season’s schedule, which was released on Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Cats will have a rare eight games at Kroger Field next year, including starting the season with three straight home contests. Then they will play four of their final five games of the year at home as well.

The slate of games starts on Aug. 31 against Toledo, followed by a Sept. 7 matchup with Eastern Michigan.

That game originally was supposed to take place in Ypsilanti, Mich., as part of a series with the Eagles, but the school asked UK to buy out the contract earlier this year to help offset some costs for their own athletics program.

The Eastern Michigan game will be followed by another home matchup against Florida, whom the Cats beat at The Swamp for the first time since 1979 less than two weeks ago.

The last part of the Kentucky 2019 schedule also ends with four of the five at Kroger Field, starting on Oct. 26 versus Missouri, then an open date and then games against Tennessee (Nov. 9), Tennessee-Martin (Nov. 23) and the finale against Louisville (Nov. 30).

The lone road game in that final five games is at Vanderbilt on Nov. 16.

For most teams across the country, it’s a 14-week year for college football, which means two bye weeks, which will come on Oct. 5 and then again on Nov. 2 for Kentucky.

The Cats’ other home game not mentioned above is against Southeastern Conference Western Division foe Arkansas on Oct. 12.

Kentucky will head down to Georgia for an Oct. 19 date the following week before starting that final home stretch.

Kentucky’s 2019 schedule

Aug. 31: TOLEDO

Sept. 7: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 14: FLORIDA

Sept. 21: at Mississippi State

Sept. 28: at South Carolina

Oct. 5: open

Oct. 12: ARKANSAS

Oct. 19: at Georgia

Oct. 26: MISSOURI

Nov. 2: open

Nov. 9: TENNESSEE

Nov. 16: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 23: TENNESSEE-MARTIN

Nov. 30: LOUISVILLE

NOTE: Home games are in all caps. All times and television will be announced at a later date.

