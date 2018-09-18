Here’s your first look at UK’s home game-heavy 2019 football schedule.

Kentucky will be clicking its Nike-cleated heels together in 2019 chanting “there’s no place like home” after seeing next season’s schedule, which was released on Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.
The Cats will have a rare eight games at Kroger Field next year, including starting the season with three straight home contests. Then they will play four of their final five games of the year at home as well.
The slate of games starts on Aug. 31 against Toledo, followed by a Sept. 7 matchup with Eastern Michigan.
That game originally was supposed to take place in Ypsilanti, Mich., as part of a series with the Eagles, but the school asked UK to buy out the contract earlier this year to help offset some costs for their own athletics program.
The Eastern Michigan game will be followed by another home matchup against Florida, whom the Cats beat at The Swamp for the first time since 1979 less than two weeks ago.
The last part of the Kentucky 2019 schedule also ends with four of the five at Kroger Field, starting on Oct. 26 versus Missouri, then an open date and then games against Tennessee (Nov. 9), Tennessee-Martin (Nov. 23) and the finale against Louisville (Nov. 30).
The lone road game in that final five games is at Vanderbilt on Nov. 16.
For most teams across the country, it’s a 14-week year for college football, which means two bye weeks, which will come on Oct. 5 and then again on Nov. 2 for Kentucky.
The Cats’ other home game not mentioned above is against Southeastern Conference Western Division foe Arkansas on Oct. 12.
Kentucky will head down to Georgia for an Oct. 19 date the following week before starting that final home stretch.
Kentucky’s 2019 schedule
Aug. 31: TOLEDO
Sept. 7: EASTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 14: FLORIDA
Sept. 21: at Mississippi State
Sept. 28: at South Carolina
Oct. 5: open
Oct. 12: ARKANSAS
Oct. 19: at Georgia
Oct. 26: MISSOURI
Nov. 2: open
Nov. 9: TENNESSEE
Nov. 16: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 23: TENNESSEE-MARTIN
Nov. 30: LOUISVILLE
NOTE: Home games are in all caps. All times and television will be announced at a later date.
Comments