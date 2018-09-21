‘If you get out of place he’ll expose you.’ Bulldogs QB Fitzgerald has given UK fits.

There’s no getting around the numbers. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has caused Kentucky fits in each of the past two seasons it has faced the 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior.
Fitzgerald, who Is just 196 yards away from breaking Tim Tebow’s SEC quarterback rushing record, has averaged 7.9 yards per carry against UK in two meetings, rushing for a combined 222 yards and four touchdowns.
His 115 yards with two touchdowns on the ground last season was more than UK’s offense managed against the Bulldogs.
Through the air in the last two years, he’s 31-for-47 for 236 yards with two touchdowns.
In two meetings, the Cats have never sacked the quarterback that Stoops called a “beast” this week.
A defense can have everything matched up perfectly and then a dual-threat quarterback like Fitzgerald — much like UK’s Terry Wilson has shown this season — can kill you with his running ability.
“If you get out of place he’ll expose you,” Stoops said, pointing to a fourth-and-1 play Fitzgerald made last season versus Kentucky. “He’s going to get some yards. You’ve just gotta make sure you limit it as best you possibly can.”
