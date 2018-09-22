Kentucky has not been ranked since 2007. Will this be the week?

Saturday night’s 28-7 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State was Kentucky’s second straight win over a ranked team, which has not happened since the Cats won five in a row during the 1976 and 1977 seasons.
But will it be enough to propel the Cats into a national ranking of their own for the first time since 2007 when the new polls come out Sunday afternoon?
Probably so. Kentucky started the week effectively at No. 31 in The Associated Press poll based on votes received with five teams between the Cats and the Top 25.
Some teams that unbeaten UK will have to leapfrog via the voting include California, Colorado, Duke, Boise State and Iowa. Three of those teams were off on Saturday.
In the coaches’ poll last week, UK was first among others receiving votes — essentially No. 26 overall.
Victories over then-No. 25 Florida on the road at The Swamp and now the No. 14 Bulldogs should be enough to move the Cats into one poll and possibly both.
Kentucky hasn’t been ranked since Nov. 11, 2007, when the Cats were rated No. 22 by AP and No. 20 by the coaches. That season their highest national ranking was No. 8, which happened on Oct. 14 and Sept. 30 in The Associated Press poll.
