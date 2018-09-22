A 4-0 start? Where can Kentucky go from here?

It’s been a decade since Kentucky has started a season 4-0.
And after a 28-7 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Saturday night, Kentucky has a chance to do some things it hasn’t done in much longer than that.
This unbeaten group is in elite company, one of just 21 teams throughout the history of UK’s program to open a season with four straight victories. It’s only happened seven times since 1950.
A fast start almost guarantees a postseason trip. Since 1949, every team that has opened the season with four straight victories has gone on to a bowl game, with the one asterisk coming in 2002 when that team was under a postseason ban.
The Cats are now just two victories away from bowl eligibility with one game to go in the month of September when UK plays South Carolina at Kroger Field.
It was Kentucky’s second straight victory over a ranked team, which has not happened since the Cats won five in a row over them during the 1976 and 1977 seasons.
This streak is one of many that bounces back to those successful seasons in the mid-‘70s, including making UK 9-6 in their last 15 SEC games, the best 15-game stretch since the span that went from Oct. 22, 1977 to Nov. 17, 1979.
Kentucky has eight regular season games remaining: Home games against South Carolina (2-1), Vanderbilt (2-2), Georgia (4-0) and Middle Tennessee State (1-2), and road games at Texas A&M (2-2), Missouri (3-1), Tennessee (2-2) and Louisville (2-2).
Comments