SEC deemed UK’s postgame celebration unsafe. And the fine is a big one.

It wasn’t exactly a field storming after the win over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
But it was enough to equal another hefty fine for Kentucky after students and fans ended up on the field to celebrate with players after UK’s 28-7 upset over the Bulldogs at Kroger Field.
It was the Cats’ second time for a field infraction, which means UK has to pay $100,000 under the conference’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field.
Fines levied against schools for this violation are deposited into the Southeastern Conference Post-Graduate Scholarship fund, the league said in a release announcing the UK fine.
“The conference has unanimously approved a policy requiring fines be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. “Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing on to the playing field.”
The policy says that access to the field is limited to just players, coaches, officials, support personnel and credentialed individuals.
Institutional penalties range form $50,000 for the first offense and up to $250,000 for third and subsequent offenses.
Kentucky’s first offense came after its 45-38 win over South Carolina in 2014.
“These rules are in place for a good reason: to ensure the safety of players, coaches and fans alike. We are committed to these rules and to doing everything in our power to follow them and avoid future penalties,” UK’s Mitch Barnhart said in a statement.
The athletics director added: “We ask our fans to remain in the stands to celebrate the victories our team is working to earn the rest of this season and beyond.”
