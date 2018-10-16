Eddie Gran sees options at wide receiver

As part of the University of Kentucky's weeklong homecoming celebration UK football tight end CJ Conrad, along with UK cheerleaders Riley Aguiar, Josh Marsh, and Wildcat mascot Scratch, visited patients in the Kentucky Children's Hospital.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks to media about how offense could not get going in 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M. He also talks about the third-and-two in overtime when he called a pass instead of giving the ball to Benny Snell.
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked to the media after his team's Thursday practice for Saturday's game at Texas A&M. Stoops discussed the crowd noise at Kyle Field, special teams and linebacker Chris Oats, who will be making his first start.
Kentucky football special teams coach Dean Hood says Texas A&M has excellent special teams. Freshman kick returner Jashaun Corbin returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week against Arkansas. Punt returner Roshauud Paul is also dangerous.
Kentucky football defensive coordinator Matt House talks about the Texas A&M offense heading into Saturday’s game in College Station. The Aggies are led by quarterback Kellen Mond and running back Trayvon Williams.
Ejected for targeting last week, Kentucky starting linebacker Kash Daniel must sit out the first half of Saturday’s game at Texas A&M. UK Coach Mark Stoops said he is anxious to see how Chris Oats and Jamin Davis play in place of Daniels.
With Naasir Watkins sidelined by a knee injury, sophomore E.J. Price will have a bigger role at left offensive tackle for Kentucky football. Price, who has started the last four games, said Tuesday he is ready for the challenge.
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops talks about how he first went to work as defensive coordinator for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State. The two coaches meet again Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, when Stoops and UK play Fisher and Texas A&M in College Station.
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about star outside linebacker Josh Allen, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. Undefeated UK plays at Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
